NFL: Who will be the comeback player of the year (2021/22)

Despite all the dilemmas and restrictions placed on the NFL in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were treated to some superb football this year. But, we still had to make do without several NFL stars due to injuries and COVID-related withdrawals.

No player worth his weight in salt wants to be injured or miss games, but the sliver-lining to this bad spot is that any player who misses all, or most, of a season, is then eligible for the Comeback Player of the Year award the next year.

Let's take a look at the:

3 top picks for the NFL comeback Player of the year award (2020/21)

#3 Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Giants

Giants RB, Saquon Barkley is one of the best players in the NFL, in any position. The 1st round (2nd overall pick) in the 2018 draft lit up the NFC East in both his rookie and sophomore years, chalking up 3,563-yards from scrimmage in total!

Unfortunately, during the first play of the second quarter in the Giants' Wk-2 loss to the Chicago Bears, Barkley went down with a torn ACL/ meniscus injury and has been on IR ever since.

Saquon Barkley plans to join his former teammate during the offseason as he rehabs a torn ACL https://t.co/OQFoiY2rt0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 20, 2021

Advertisement

Doubters are beginning to question if the injury-prone RB will ever be the same again, but Barkley won't be listening to the noise. Rather, the supremely talented and motivated Penn State University' product plans to rehabilitate with former teammate, Odell Beckham Jr, during the offseason, and we expect him to recapture his best form in the big apple just as soon as he gets back out on the turf.

#2 Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Was there a more heartbreaking moment in the NFL this season than watching Dak being carted off with that broken ankle? Saints loss to the Bucs last weekend came close for me, personally, but besides that, no.

Advertisement

The Cowboy's receiving corps is among the best in the league, and franchise quarterback, Prescott was tipped to have a career year slinging it to them. Things weren't exactly going to plan on defense during the early goings of the season, and the Cowboys got off to a turbulent start (2-3), but Dak had thrown for 1,856-yards in just 4 (and a half) appearances before suffering that compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Without a doubt, he is one of the best QBs in the league when fit.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott making great progress with ankle rehab (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/F1LLqxN8xn pic.twitter.com/x2Qk4rpQqj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 16, 2021

Prescott continues to recover well from his injury and, though he could potentially find himself in free-agency if Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones is left unconvinced by his rehabilitation, Dak will succeed wherever he goes. Has to be among the lead contenders for the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2021-22.

#1 Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

RB, Christan McCaffrey played just 3 games for the Panthers in 2020-21. The dual-threat receiving back racked up 5 'tuddies' and 225-yards but never really seemed himself beside that one great performance vs the Chiefs in wk-10 (151-yards; 2 TDs).

Advertisement

McCaffrey's year came to an abrupt halt the very next week. The Stanford University talent's struggles with a shoulder injury; a thigh injury, and a quad injury combined to force coach, Matt Rhule's hand: the Panthers had no chance of reaching the playoffs, and decided to keep their star, $16 million-a-year back on ice ready for 2021-22.

This picture of #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey from Week 1 against the #Raiders is one of our favorite from the 2020 season.



📷: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/IO3net9cr9 — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) January 17, 2021

McCaffrey may have had a season of niggling injuries, but he doesn't need to go through too much major rehab to get himself back into shape for the Panther's next assault on the NFC South. Number 22 has basically been given a year off to heal up, so we think he's a shoo-in for the Comeback Player of the Year Award next time out.