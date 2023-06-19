Antonio Brown's Albany Empire failure is still dominating the headlines, which is both a reflex of how slow news get during the offseason but also how much the former superstar has fallen.

The attacks are coming from every conceivable angle, and while everyone wants to take a shot at Brown, it's not hard to understand why he does attract so many media still.

NFL YouTuber Mikerophone, with over 700k subscribers, has criticized the former wide receiver really hard after another big failure in his life after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debacle in 2022:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I appreciate greatness when I see it, and right now, ladies and gentlemen, we are truly watching one of the greatest menaces to the game of football that I think I've ever seen. Clearly, the man is not right in the head. There's no way any human being is right in the head and acts this way… It is sad to see Antonio Brown regressing as a human. I hope he gets it all together - it doesn't seem like he will, but I hope he will.”

What happened to Antonio Brown's team? Albany Empire kicked out of league

The former wide receiver bought the Albany Empire franchise from the National Arena League just recently, but the team was kicked out of the league since the Empire had not paid their mandatory league fees.

Ever since he purchased the team, controversy crept in like water. He made waves when he said he would suit up for the franchise, and the lack of payments to staff and players made their situation difficult. The league board held a meeting to discuss the situation and ultimately decided that it was time to cut the cord.

Here's the league's statement on the situation:

"After acquiring the Albany Empire, new team owner Antonio Brown paid the Empire’s April assessment. The team then failed to make their May 15th assessment payment and last week just before the Empire’s game in Orlando, the league was notified that the April assessment was being challenged.

An emergency conference call was set up. During the call, it was decided to give the Empire until Thursday at noon to make their payment, after which time the league would be forced to cancel their home game with Jacksonville, and terminate their membership in the National Arena League effective immediately. Unfortunately, he has failed to meet the deadline to his teams required financial obligations, and as a result the league has terminated his membership Agreement.

Poll : 0 votes