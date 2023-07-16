Alvin Kamara has been in the headlines over the last week or so, and not in a good way.

The Saints running back has been in hot water over his alleged involvement in a nightclub fight in Las Vegas during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

The accusations leveled at Kamara, and two other men were that they allegedly beat up a man named Darnell Greene Jr. on February 5 outside of a nightclub.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After initially pleading not guilty to the charge, Kamara then pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge, according to reports. According to several reports, Alvin Kamara will plead to the charge of breach of peace.

Normally what follows from the NFL is a suspension for the player involved. But thus far, no suspension has been forthcoming for Alvin Kamara, and famous YouTuber Mikerophone thinks the whole situation isn't right.

Mikerophone said:

“I thought it looked really bad for Alvin Kamara but this entire situation, this entire process was a little fishy in the sense that they didn't get the attention that you think it would.

Kamara wasn't punished by the NFL the way that Roger Goodell is notorious for punishing his athletes.

" [We] talking about a man that's suspended Ezekiel Elliott for six games in 2017 for his incident… he appealed to Deshaun Watson's suspension after choosing an impartial judge to move it from four games to 12 games and now when you hear the result of this it's all the more shocking.”

Alvin Kamara and Saints looking for a better 2023 season

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

After an up-and-down season that saw the Saints finish with a 7-10 record and third place in the NFC South, many are hoping for a better season from New Orleans in 2023.

The addition of veteran quarterback Derek Carr is a big reason why. After having Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston as the quarterbacks last season, Carr is a big upgrade.

For Alvin Kamara, he will be hoping to put his latest incident behind him (if the NFL doesn't suspend him) and better his 1,387 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Kamara could still be subject to suspension by the NFL under their personal conduct policy. #Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest today to a misdemeanor charge connected to his alleged participation in a fight that occurred in Las Vegas in 2022, per @davidcharns Kamara could still be subject to suspension by the NFL under their personal conduct policy.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault