San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is currently awaiting a contract extension. He has been a holdout during training camp and hasn't reported to the San Francisco 49ers so far this summer.

The 49ers' defensive end is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and his absence would be greatly felt in the San Francisco 49ers defense.

However, ESPN's NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler first reported that Bosa is likely to reunite with his team within the next few days. The consensus is that the San Francisco 49ers and Bosa are close to a deal. However, it's the small details in the contract that are taking longer to negotiate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The 49ers defensive end has been looking for a contract that will pay about $30 million a season.

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters this past weekend that he is optimistic that Bosa will be back with the team in time to play Week 1. The San Francisco 49ers will be on the road to open the 2023 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What is Nick Bosa's net worth?

Nick Bosa was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the second overall selection in 2019. He played his collegiate career at Ohio State, just like his older brother, Joey Bosa.

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old's four-year rookie deal was worth $33.5 million, which included $22.5 million in guaranteed money. The San Francisco 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on Bosa's contract, which will pay him $17.859 million in the 2023 NFL season.

Nick Bosa's current net worth is said to be about $24 million. Bosa is looking for a lucrative contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, essentially one similar to that of his older brother.

Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a five-year contract extension in 2020 for $135 million. He will average about $16 million a season with the new deal.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 1058 votes