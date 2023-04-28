Nick Caserio net worth: How much is Houston Texans’ general manager worth in 2023?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio is having a busy night as the Texans have made two draft picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This is his second season preparing for the draft as general manager after he became the team's GM in 2021.

Following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots as a coach and executive, Caserio became the Texans' GM on January 7, 2021.

Before joining the Patriots, he was a graduate assistant at Saginaw Valley State and Central Michigan.

According to multiple sources, Caserio's net worth is reportedly around $5 million.

Caserio graduated from John Carroll University with a degree in finance. He earned his master's in business administration from Saginaw Valley State.

The Houston Texans selected CJ Stroud second-overall

CJ Stroud during 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans have had a busy draft night. The Texans decided to hold on to the number-two overall pick and decided to draft a quarterback instead of a defensive player. The Texans drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud right after the Carolina Panthers selected Bryce Young.

Houston was rumored to not be taking a QB at 2 but looks like they will. 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙋𝙄𝘾𝙆 𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙉 : The #Texans are drafting QB CJ Stroud with the #2 overall pick!Houston was rumored to not be taking a QB at 2 but looks like they will. 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙋𝙄𝘾𝙆 𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙉 : The #Texans are drafting QB CJ Stroud with the #2 overall pick! Houston was rumored to not be taking a QB at 2 but looks like they will. https://t.co/IgjhlwRV5g

Despite rumors that the Texans were expected to select a defensive prospect, they picked Stroud to be their next franchise quarterback. Stroud was 21-4 during his time at Ohio State and threw for 81 touchdowns in his career.

The Houston Texans selected Will Anderson Jr. third-overall

Will Anderson Jr. during 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Houston Texans were set to have their second pick of the 2023 NFL Draft at pick number 12. They traded up nine spots with the Arizona Cardinals to select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans traded the 12th pick, their second-round pick, and a first and third-round pick in 2024. The Cardinals would eventually trade back up to pick number six and select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

