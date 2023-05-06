Nick Foles net worth: How much is former Eagles QB worth in 2023?

Over his 11 seasons in the NFL, Nick Foles has experienced many highs and lows of being an elite-level quarterback. From winning a Super Bowl in his second stint with the Eagles to sustaining a litany of injuries, his career has seen various milestones and heartbreaks.

As of this writing, Foles has earned $86 million solely from football. His last contract was in 2022, when he joined the Indianapolis Colts for $6.2 million, with $4 million guaranteed. He was waived on May 5.

The most lucrative contract Foles has ever had was for four years and $88 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed the deal in 2019, fresh off his second straight year bringing the Eagles to at least the Divisional Round in relief of Carson Wentz.

However, he suffered a shoulder injury right in Week 1, and ultimately started (and played) only three more games. Including the season opener, he lost all his starts and was eventually benched for then-rookie Gardner Minshew. He was then traded to the Chicago Bears, who released him after 2021.

Besides his earnings on the field, Foles also has had endorsements with athletic apparel brands Under Armour and Lululemon (specifically its men's line) and coffee and food maker Bulletproof 360. Unfortunately, no specific figures have been released about his off-field earnings.

Foles has spoken about not earning as much off the field as he does on it. Speaking to Men's Journal, he explained why he had been declining endorsement deals throughout his career:

For my own sanity, I try to say no to things, especially when it comes to corporate endorsements. If you’re an NFL player, companies will throw money at you to put your name on stuff, and it can get crazy.

He also emphasized his need to stay true to his morals, which meant not selling out:

My wife and I have been blessed, and giving is a big part of what we do. I don’t want to act fake to rep a product I don’t believe in. Being genuine is more important to me than trying to cash in on every opportunity.

Why have the Indianapolis Colts released Nick Foles?

Anthony Richardson is the focal point of a massive rebuild in Indianapolis, making Nick Foles expendable

Foles' release from the Colts was something to be expected, as he played poorly in the two games he started, both towards the end of the season. He did not throw a single touchdown, instead getting intercepted four times, as well as giving up four sacks for a loss of 48 yards.

Another reason for Foles' departure is the Colts' desire to rebuild around fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson. Fans have mockingly claimed that Richardson's minicamp performance impressed the front office enough to make Foles expendable, but an offensive core of Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs may return the Colts to the playoffs.

