Nick Foles is a seasoned veteran who was signed by the Colts last season to help with their quarterback woes. However, it will be one and done as the team decided to cut the veteran signal-caller.

The move comes as quarterback Anthony Richardson, the team's top pick in this year's NFL Draft, practised at the team's rookie minicamp.

NFL fans wasted no time heading to Twitter to share their reaction to Foles being released by the Colts. Many noted that Richardson's performance at the minicamp played a role in Foles' departure:

Other fans tweeted that Foles getting released is long overdue:

A couple of fans would like to see Nick Foles back with the Philadelphia Eagles in some capacity following his release from the Colts:

Lawrence @uncommoncurtis Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colts released veteran QB Nick Foles. Colts released veteran QB Nick Foles. Nick, sign a one day contract with philly and retire off into the sunset bub. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Nick, sign a one day contract with philly and retire off into the sunset bub. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder @AdamSchefter Eagles need to re-sign him to win a Super Bowl @AdamSchefter Eagles need to re-sign him to win a Super Bowl

Joshua Wisel @jwwx225 @AdamSchefter I’d be ok with signing him so he can retire an eagle. No big expectations for him to do anything, but he said he wanted to retire an Eagle. Bring him home! @AdamSchefter I’d be ok with signing him so he can retire an eagle. No big expectations for him to do anything, but he said he wanted to retire an Eagle. Bring him home! https://t.co/AyOx8mQlU7

The quarterback started two of the three games he played in last season for the Colts. Foles completed 25 of 42 passes (59.5 completion percentage) for 224 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Once Richardson was drafted, the quarterback room became a bit more crowded and Foles was a casualty. His release saved the Colts around $2 million.

How many seasons has Nick Foles played in his NFL career?

Nick Foles

The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback finished his 11th season in the NFL in 2022. He started his journey when the Eagles took him in the 2014 NFL Draft, starting 24 total games in his first three seasons with Philadelphia.

Foles started 11 games for the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2015 season and one game with the Kansas City Chiefs the following season. He would reunite with the Eagles ahead of the 2017 season as he took over for Carson Wentz late that season.

Nick Foles would lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl 52 victory over the New England Patriots, winning Super Bowl MVP. The Pro Bowler would spend one more season with Philadelphia before moving on to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

However, the 34-year-old would only start four games with the Jaguars due to suffering a broken left collarbone injury. Jacksonville would trade Foles to the Chicago Bears prior to the 2020 season. He would start eight games for the Bears in two seasons.

In all, Nick Foles has thrown for 14,227 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions in 71 career games. Time will tell where Foles will land this offseason for his 12th season.

