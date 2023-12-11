Nick Mullens Vikings Contract: How much will QB earn in Minnesota?

Josh Dobbs, the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, had four interceptions against the Chicago Bears last week, which put his starting role in risk coming into Week 14 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Nick Mullens, who was re-signed by the Vikings in the summer to back up Kirk Cousins, came on in Week 14 to replace Dobbs after the latter failed to lead his team on a scoring drive in the first three quarters.

Mullens was acquired by the Vikings last season for a seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback played in four games (without making a start) and completed 21 of 25 throws for 224 yards, a touchdown, and one pick. Mullens previously started one game in his one season with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and 16 games with the San Francisco 49ers to start his NFL career.

In March, Mullens re-signed with the Vikings for a two-year, $4 million contract after his previous season-long deal expired. Spotrac reports that the agreement includes a signing bonus of $750,000, total guarantees of $1.92 million, and an average salary of $2 million per year.

Nick Mullens' career earnings in the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers signed Nick Mullens to a three-year, $1.66 million contract back when he was as an unsigned free agent in 2017. A $555,000 average annual wage was part of the agreement.

On September 1, 2021, Mullens became a member of the Cleveland Browns. His contract was for $920,000 for a year. Before being dealt to the Vikings in April 2022, he first departed for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his seven years as an NFL player, Mullens has made a total of $6.5 million, according to Spotrac.

Nick Mullens' NFL timeline

Nick Mullens was a college football player at Southern Miss, where his 4,476 throwing yards and 38 touchdown passes broke Brett Favre's single-season school records. He was not selected in the 2017 NFL draft despite racking up such numbers.

Mullens was then signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, and he played his first four seasons with the organization.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 28-year-old to a deal after he left San Francisco, but later released him. Mullens subsequently found joined the Browns.

The Vikings acquired Mullens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, after Mullens had been signed by the Raiders to serve as quarterback Derek Carr's backup. He was re-signed to a contract with the Vikings over the last offseason.