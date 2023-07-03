The arrival of Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator creates a lot of hope for the Chargers, especially thinking about a more balanced and well-schemed attack for Justin Herbert, the super-talented quarterback of the franchise who has not yet achieved postseason success throughout his career.

Moore, who was even touted as a possible head coach in the league after the 2021 season, arrives after a strange end to his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and with a lot of cool things for the Chargers' offense to take a step forward.

Not only the expectations are great due to the mesh of Moore and Justin Herbert, the fact that former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi left the franchise brought joy to the fans as well. Most Chargers fans absolutely despised Lombardi's offense and wanted to see him gone in order to Justin Herbert flourish with all his potential:

Where will Chargers' offense improve with Kellen Moore?

He commanded one of the league's most versatile running offenses during his time in Dallas, and with Austin Ekeler still in Los Angeles for the 2023 season, the expectation is that he'll not be used much in runs between the tackles, with plenty of runs on the outside and a big share of receptions in the passing game, which is where Ekeler stands out.

Improving the running game is an urgent matter, but without a doubt, Moore's job is fully tied to how he will work alongside Justin Herbert, the franchise's excellent quarterback who still has the potential to develop even further. The big offensive problem in Joe Lombardi's days was the lack of rhythm and cohesion on the playcalls, which relied heavily on Herbert's arm saving the day on third downs. It was awful.

Efficiency on first- and second downs is an urgent point to be worked on, as are the 11 personnel plays with three receivers after the team used a first-round pick in Quentin Johnston. He has the speed that Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both lack, and he's the type of player that's always great for offensive coordinators as well because of the amount of space they open up on the field.

That way, the Chargers aren't going to depend so much on Herbert's arm doing miracles for them. And the offensive will improve.

