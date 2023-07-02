Dak Prescott may not be Kellen Moore's quarterback anymore after he was fired from the Dallas Cowboys. The former Mississippi State product made a huge impact on Moore, though. Prescott's leadership has often come into question after the Cowboys fizzle out in the playoffs, but for Moore, there is no question.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Cowboys offensive coordinator had nothing but good things to say about Prescott, including a clear statement on his leadership skills:

“The best person. I think the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily. And in all honesty, player or coach or anything. I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare and I’ve never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he’s incredible."

He continued via NBC Sports:

"We’ve all been through that Dallas journey and he has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback. And he handles it beautifully. He’s certainly a guy you forever root for.”

Moore is now with the Los Angeles Chargers and Prescott will have his plays called by Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys didn't have as strong of an offensive season as they'd have liked, which led to Moore's removal.

Dallas Cowboys head coach ripped into Dak Prescott's former OC

After Dak Prescott's offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was fired, Mike McCarthy didn't miss the opportunity to call him out. He said that Moore was more concerned with a good offense than winning games.

Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore

Per Daily Mail, McCarthy said:

"I've been where Kellen has been: Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up. But I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. I don't desire to be the number one offense in the league. I want to be the number one team in the league with a number of wins and a championship. And if we have to give up some production and take care of the ball better to get that, then that's what we'll do."

This suggests that it was not exactly an amicable split for the two sides.

Poll : 0 votes