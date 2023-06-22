NFL stars to rescue Bud Light? Under-fire company ropes in Dak Prescott, Travis Kelce, George Kittle

Bud Light has come under fire recently for working with controversial trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but their new partnership with Dak Prescott, Travis Kelce and George Kittle might save them. Conservatives and many other people were upset about their work with Mulvaney, but those people might appreciate the NFL stars the beer brand is now working with.

In what they are dubbing their biggest summer campaign ever, they're working with the three Pro Bowlers to try and repair the brand image they may have lost and pull back in some customers.

On their website, they released a statement:

To tee up the upcoming NFL season, Bud Light is also calling on NFL superstars Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Dak Prescott for more backyard fun. These players will star in new creative in advance of the NFL season and show up for 21+ fans all summer long."

They continued:

"Whether it is Travis Kelce lounging in the backyard, George Kittle finding his Sunday best, or Dak Prescott and his neighbors admiring his perfectly mowed lawn, Bud Light and their NFL partners help make summer easy."

Not only are Prescott, Kittle and Kelce working with the brand in commercials and content creation, consumers will have the chance to earn signed memorabilia from one of the three.

Peyton Manning was recently seen drinking Bud Light at the College World Series, which prompted a lot of backlash. It appears as if the Anheuser-Busch brand has a ways to go before roping NFL fans back into their customer base, but this is probably a step in the right direction.

Which new Bud Light sponsor can win MVP: Dak Prescott, Travis Kelce or George Kittle?

It's never a fair fight between quarterbacks and non-quarterbacks when it comes to winning the NFL MVP. Adrian Peterson won the last non-QB award in 2012 and he was co-MVP with Manning.

Can Dak Prescott win an MVP?

However, Prescott isn't exactly a favorite to win MVP. He has better odds than George Kittle and Travis Kelce, but he's not likely to win it at this stage.

If Kittle can stay healthy and produce like he has been, he may be able to make some noise. However, Kelce is more likely since he's the top and really the only target for the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.

