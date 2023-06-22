Ranking the best duos on each NFL team heading into the 2023 season

NFL teams often have dynamic duos that lead to their success. Most are led by their quarterbacks, but they can't do it alone. They need a Robin to their Batman, which is why good skill position players are so vital. Here are the teams with the best duos heading into the next season.

Best NFL duos heading into 2023

1) Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback and Travis Kelce is the best tight end. Sometimes, it's as simple as that and these two form the NFL's best duo on and off the field.

2) Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Burrow has an argument for the second best quarterback in the game and Ja'Marr Chase is as dynamic as they come. This duo has been prolific for the past two years, much more so than most.

3) Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown

Jalen Hurts came into his own as a quarterback last year and the addition of AJ Brown is a big reason why. They were nearly unstoppable over the top and that's not likely to change.

4) Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs may or may not be on the team come the start of the regular season. If he's not, this offense looks significantly worse, but as it stands, he and Josh Allen is an elite duo.

5) Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill

Tua Tagovailoa was an MVP candidate when healthy thanks to Tyreek Hill's arrival. That's probably going to remain true this season.

6) Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews

Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic players in football. It was between Mark Andrews and Odell Beckham Jr., but Andrews has been a top three tight end in football and Beckham may or may not be the same player post-injury.

7) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk

Calvin Ridley could certainly return to the NFL and showcase why he was a first-round selection, but Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk made up an elite duo last year.

8) Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler

Justin Herbert doesn't have elite weapons, though Mike Williams is a good receiver. Austin Ekeler is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league, though.

9) New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson

Aaron Rodgers needed a top wide receiver and Garrett Wilson desperately needed a good quarterback last year. This is a match made in heaven.

10) Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp

As long as both are healthy, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp make up a duo good enough to keep the Rams in contention this season.

11) Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are both good players at their positions. They ran one of the NFL's best passing attacks last year and will probably be a good duo this year as well.

12) Chicago Bears: Justin Fields and DJ Moore

Justin Fields needed a wide receiver last year and Chase Claypool wasn't cutting it. DJ Moore hasn't had stability since he entered the league. This is another match made in heaven.

13) Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson

Kirk Cousins is likely heading for a bit of a decline at his age. However, Justin Jefferson is probably the best wide receiver in the entire league, so they'll still form a decent duo.

14) San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey

Whether it's Trey Lance or Brock Purdy is likely moot as both are more than likely mid-level quarterbacks. Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the game, though.

15) Detroit Lions: Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown torched NFL defenses last year as one of the league's most prolific offenses. There's no reason to believe they can't do that again.

16) Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith and DK Metcalf

Geno Smith reinvented himself last year and became a very good NFL quarterback. DK Metcalf is and has always been a very good wide receiver. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the fold, both may benefit.

17) Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams

Jimmy Garoppolo is a lateral move from Derek Carr and Davante Adams was an All-Pro last year. They may not be a duo that gives opposing defenses nightmares, but Adams will still produce elite stats.

18) Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown

When Kyler Murray returns, he and Marquise Brown will go right back to exposing NFL cornerbacks. They were doing very well before Brown went down and then Murray joined him last year.

19) Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens

It remains to be seen whether or not Kenny Pickett can be a good NFL quarterback, but George Pickens proved he can be a good NFL wide receiver.

20) Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb

Deshaun Watson was dreadful last year. There's not much reason to believe he'll return to his Houston Texans form, but Nick Chubb can and will carry this offense.

21) New York Giants: Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

Thanks to the genius that is Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones succeeded without a legitimate wide receiver one. Saquon Barkley is a big reason he was able to do so.

22) Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young and Miles Sanders

It's hard to judge a quarterback who hasn't played a snap, but Bryce Young has all the intangibles to succeed behind a pretty solid supporting cast. Miles Sanders will likely run all over NFL defenses behind the Panthers' line that paved the way for D'Onta Foreman to run wild in 2022.

23) New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr and Chris Olave

Derek Carr is probably only going to get worse, and he wasn't exactly elite last year. Michael Thomas may or may not play in eight games this year, so Chris Olave is the more reliable player here.

The rest

These offenses don't inspire much hope, whether because of bad form or just because they don't have much there:

Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton

New England Patriots: Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson

Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder and Kyle Pitts

Houston Texans: CJ Stroud and Dameon Pierce

Washington Commanders: Sam Howell and Terry McLaurin

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love and Christian Watson

Tennessee Titans: Will Levis and Derrick Henry

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield (or Kyle Trask) and Mike Evans

These duos don't exactly frighten NFL defensive coordinators.

