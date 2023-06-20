When Tua Tagovailoa revealed father's violent treatment for throwing a pick: "It was the Bible or the belt"

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the bright young quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Paired with a dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, he was electric last season. What may have molded him into the player he is, is certainly unexpected.

During an Alabama game, while Tagovailoa was the starter there, College Gameday ran a segment with his parents. They discussed how they raised the young quarterback with strict discipline.

If Tagovailoa threw an interception or didn't get a good enough grade, he would draw his father Galu's ire.

His father said via USA Today:

“Two things in a Tagovailoa is your faith and your discipline. It’s simple."

His mother Diane chimed in with some clarification after Tom Rinaldi asked:

“He means the Bible and the belt. You gotta work, son. You gotta do better. The evaluation from dad is the most honest."

Alex Wilcox @AlexWilcoxTV So to recap, Tua Tagovailoa’s dad:



- forced him to be a lefty

- beat him after he had a bad game

- chose his school



Tua is an incredible talent and somehow seems to have a good head on his shoulders, but that is the absolutely worst type of youth sports parent. So to recap, Tua Tagovailoa’s dad:- forced him to be a lefty- beat him after he had a bad game- chose his school Tua is an incredible talent and somehow seems to have a good head on his shoulders, but that is the absolutely worst type of youth sports parent.

It is also reported that the Miami Dolphins quarterback was not born left-handed. Tagovailoa is notably one of the only left-handed quarterbacks in the league and one of the few in NFL history. Evidently his father forced him to become left-handed.

The decision to go to Alabama was evidently also made by Galu. It seems to have all worked out just fine for Tua Tagovailoa, but this seems to be a shocking case of poor parenting. Many at the time couldn't believe ESPN would air a segment like that, but the world saw it.

Can Tua Tagovailoa win an MVP this year?

Even though his skills may have been developed under fear of potential harm, Tua Tagovailoa developed into a fine quarterback. When he wasn't struggling with concussions last season, he looked good. He was an early MVP candidate.

Can Tua Tagovailoa win an MVP?

This season, if he can stay healthy, can he continue being an MVP candidate all year long? It's possible. He's not the favorite by far, but he does have a shot. He's currently +1600 to be the MVP, which is similar odds to Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Tagovailoa, with Hill and Waddle as well as the rumored addition of Dalvin Cook, could be in for a very strong year. Hopefully, it's up to his father's lofty standards.

