“One of the worst people in sports”- Cowboys fans lash out at Colin Cowherd after NFL analyst predicts franchise to miss playoffs in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys were a Wild Card team last year after coming up just short of the NFC East crown. After a few key trades and free agent signings, many expect them to once again challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for the division. At the very least, most analysts believe they will firmly be in the playoffs- except for Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd posted to TikTok recently discussing the NFL's playoff teams. He had the following teams in the postseason for the NFC:

Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Noticeably absent are the Cowboys. It's one thing to predict them to lose the division once again to the Eagles, as Cowherd has. However, it's another thing entirely to predict them to miss out on a Wild Card, too.

Cowherd believes the Los Angeles Rams (5-12 last year), Minnesota Vikings (13-4 last year) and the New Orleans Saints (7-10 last year) to make up the three Wild Cards and leave Dallas (12-5 last season) on the outside looking in.

This would certainly be an unexpected scenario, and Cowboys fans cannot believe that Cowherd would make this prediction.

Dallas fans are surprised to see this level of disrespect from the national media. One thing no one can say their fans lack is confidence, though, as many of them believe they'll be the division winners over Philadelphia this season.

Are the Cowboys a playoff team?

It's hard to expect a team that won 12 games last year to fall off so hard that they can't even make it in as the seventh seed. Last year, the seventh seed in the NFC had nine wins, so expecting a regression that much while others teams also improve is pretty bold.

Dallas Cowboys fans don't lack confidence

Plus, the argument can be made that they're better this year. They made a few solid draft picks and traded for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks. That makes their offense and defense better.

Colin Cowherd may not believe so, but this is, at least on paper, a playoff team down in Dallas.

