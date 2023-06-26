“Be more respectful!” – Josh Allen vs Dak Prescott debate gets heated with LeSean McCoy drawing line in the sand

Dak Prescott and Josh Allen are two of the most prominent quarterbacks in the league, but don't compare them around LeSean McCoy. The potential Shannon Sharpe replacement at Undisputed did not appreciate James Jones' comparison on Speak for Yourself on FS1.

After the comparison was made, McCoy didn't mince words:

"I'm going to say it like this. You gotta be more respectful. Don't mention Josh Allen's name with Dak Prescott! Don't do that, don't ever do that again! Don't you ever do that again!"

Jones countered with the fact that Allen hadn't been to the Super Bowl, either. He had also been eliminated from the postseason a few times, which is a big knock on Prescott.

Jones, a former NFL wide receiver, also said that Allen turns the ball over often. The Madden 24 cover athlete did lead the league in turnovers in 2022. Regardless, McCoy, who played with Allen with the Buffalo Bills, was not having it.

Better MVP odds: Josh Allen or Dak Prescott?

While it certainly wasn't a horrendous season last year, the first season without Brian Daboll did not go how Josh Allen or the Buffalo Bills intended. They came into the preseason as Super Bowl favorites and Allen was the favorite to win MVP.

Can Josh Allen win MVP?

He didn't win the award or even finish as the runner-up and the Bills were bounced in the Divisional Round. Dak Prescott, on the other side, was also bounced in the Divisional Round.

This year, oddsmakers still believe Allen has a better shot at winning MVP. He's not the favorite like last season, but he does have better odds than the Dallas Cowboys star.

Patrick Mahomes is +700 as the favorite and Allen is third with +800 odds (Joe Burrow is in between them). Further down the list is Dak Prescott, with +2000 odds of winning the prestigious award.

That's better odds than Tua Tagovailoa, Trey Lance and others, but there are plenty of contenders with stronger odds of winning MVP.

