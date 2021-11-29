"Speak with Tom Brady frequently" - Tennis star Novak Djokovic reveals his conversations with Buccaneers QB

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and tennis great Novak Djokovic speak a similar language. To begin with, they are two of the greatest in the history of their sports.

The two are compliments, similar to salt and pepper or ketchup and mustard. They are in the rare percentile of individuals that can understand the pressures of not only their positions as famous athletes but as famous athletes at the top of their craft.

Djokovic recently spoke with Serbian journalists about the people that he gets advice from and some of the names on the list may surprise you.

What do Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic talk about?

Novak Djokovic is a mentor for the Novak Tennis Center, but he recently talked about those he turns to for help and advice on various things.

Here is what Djokovic had to say:

"Of course, from my nearest and dearest – family, friends, and the team – they know me the best and their advice always comes in the opportune moments and is always just what I need to hear."

Djokovic continued:

"I was close with Kobe Bryant, as well as Monica Seles, Andre Agassi and Boris Becker, who were my coaches, and Pete Sampras. I have spoken often with them, and I speak with Tom Brady frequently about training and recovery. I make an effort to make use of the opportunity to share something with all sportsmen and sportswomen, things that aided me or hindered me, and I ask questions, especially to those who have reached the pinnacle of their sport."

At first glance, it may seem odd that a professional football player and a soccer player speak about training and recovery as football takes a different type of approach (physically and mentally).

However, upon further review, Djokovic is indeed asking the right people as each of those names he mentioned play their respective sports at the highest level as does Djokovic. Tom Brady has more Super Bowl championships than any NFL franchise.

Brady is also 44 years old and arguably having one of the best seasons of his historic 22-year NFL career. It would be a travesty if Djokovic didn't ask him about how the Buccaneers quarterback recovers and trains.

Brady and his TB12 nutritional diet is famous for assisting Brady in playing well at a high level well into his 40s.

The late Kobe Bryant was also on the list. Known for his tenacity and attention to detail, Bryant was also one of the few that could relate to Djokovic as well as Tom Brady.

Here's to a successful remaining career for both Novak Djokovic and Tom Brady.

