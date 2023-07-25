Nyheim Hines net worth: How much is Bills RB worth in 2023?

Nyheim Hines, the talented running back known for his contributions to the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, has had an eventful career.

After completing five successful seasons with the Colts, he experienced an unexpected turn when he was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the middle of the last season. He displayed his skills in both the Colts and Bills games that season.

Unfortunately, Hines' 2023 campaign with the Buffalo Bills ended before it even began. Tragically, he was involved in a jet ski accident where he sustained a severe but non-life-threatening injury, damaging his left knee's ACL. As a result, Hines faces surgery and will miss the entire upcoming season.

As football enthusiasts eagerly follow his career, they are also curious about his financial success.

As of 2023, Nyheim Hines has established an impressive net worth of $7 million, reflecting his financial success during his five-year tenure in the NFL. Throughout his football career, he has amassed total earnings of $13.3 million.

What other ventures does Nyheim Hines pursue beyond Football?

Beyond his achievements on the football field, Hines has extended his influence through various brand endorsements. Some of the notable brands he is associated with include Insta Sleep, Walgreens, Twitch, Adidas, Grenade, and The Container Store.

Not content with just excelling in sports and endorsements, Hines has also ventured into the business world with the establishment of "Nyheim Hines Collection." This business venture further demonstrates his entrepreneurial spirit and ambition.

Additionally, Hines is involved with philanthropic efforts, notably as a supporter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. In 2021, he was honored with the title of National Spokesperson for the organization. The non-profit-organisation works diligently to improve the lives of individuals battling muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Nyheim Hines NFL contracts

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Nyheim Hines as the 104th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. After joining the Colts, he signed a four-year contract worth $3.18 million in May 2018, marking the start of his professional football career.

In September 2021, Hines extended his association with the Colts, inking a lucrative three-year contract worth $18.6 million. However, just over a year later, in November 2022, a significant shift occurred as he was traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Upon joining the Bills, Hines signed a two-year contract valued at $9 million. This deal includes attractive features like a $1 million signing bonus, $2 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $4.5 million.

