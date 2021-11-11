Odell Beckham Jr. news: 3 wide receivers the Patriots can sign if they don't get OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr.'s situation has opened previously closed front offices across the NFL. Before Beckham was released by the Browns, many expected the Patriots to keep their receiving room mostly the same, barring any injuries.

However, with Beckham becoming available, the Patriots may have been stimulated into thinking about additions.

With Beckham reportedly considering teams other than the Patriots, the team needs to think about a future without Odell Beckham Jr. Not nabbing Beckham would be a loss for the Patriots.

However, it could be seen as a push for the front office to sign someone since they're already possibly contemplating making a move as a result of Beckham being available. Who could serve as a consolation prize?

3 consolation additions for the Patriots in place of Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - John Brown

John Brown was in the AFC East in 2019 and 2020, so Bill Belichick has plenty of first-hand knowledge of the wide receiver. Brown has plenty of playoff experience, which is now a more important factor for a 5-4 Patriots squad in second place in the AFC East.

Blaine Grisak @bgrisakDTR Over the last two weeks the Rams have lost TuTu Atwell, DeSean Jackson, and Jacob Harris. Those are three receiving threats.



John Brown was just signed to the Jaguars PS. They need to make a move at WR and bring in a vet.

In 2019, Brown had 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. If he can return to that form with the Patriots, the team receive a much-needed boost. As an added bonus, the Patriots will have an additional scouting report on the Bills.

He's on the Jaguars' practice squad at the moment, but can be signed to the Patriots' roster at any time.

#2 - Larry Fitzgerald



We’ll, number one just opened up and the Rams have a fellow future HOFer who also went to Pitt.



Larry Fitzgerald could still technically play this season. For the 38-year old wide receiver, it seems that getting one last playoff run may be an attainable and worthy cause.

#2 - Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald could still technically play this season. For the 38-year old wide receiver, it seems that getting one last playoff run may be an attainable and worthy cause.

Of course, no one would expect him to suddenly show up like he's 25 years old and lead the team in receptions, but his maturity could be an asset in a critical spot in the playoffs.

Based on what he did last season, earning 409 yards and a touchdown, Fitzgerald would essentially be someone who could be somewhat of a coach on the field. Additionally, he could have a vintage Danny Amendola-type playoff run.

If he joins next month or before, he could also be a fresh pair of legs on what could otherwise be a fatigued team.

#3 - Dez Bryant

Having played as recently as last year, it is clear that Dez Bryant would love to see the field again. Granted, his last real season of action was in 2017, but the wide receiver could be a better option than who is currently at the bottom of the depth chart.

Bryant could act in a similar way to Larry Fitzgerald in that he could be someone with lots of experience who won't cave in the playoffs.

Dez Bryant on the field for Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Bryant has been to the playoffs three times, so he knows about the pressure of the moment. He's had a lot of time to figure out a better mindset for the game if he were to get another shot.

By landing with the Patriots, he may get one last shot.

