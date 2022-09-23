Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the Giants? NFL insider reveals whether WR will rejoin team

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent entering Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Many rumors have been swirling about which NFL team the superstar wide receiver will eventually join before the end of the season.

One potential landing spot that has come up is the New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr.'s original team when he first entered the league. NFL analyst Jay Williams, an admitted Giants fan, recently appeared on an episode of Keyshawn JWill & Max to share his thoughts on Beckham’s situation.

Here's what Williams had to say:

"It's time to start talking about OBJ coming back home. Now look, here's what's hard for me, because as much as I want OBJ back here in New York to team up with Saquon Barkley. His son put on an OBJ Giants jersey, which I know makes conspiracy theories come out, like, oh, is he sending us signs and conversations weeks ago?"

Jay Williams continued:

"I look at that team in upstate New York and I'm like, damn, the Bills, if there is a team for him to come back to New York to, it would be the Bills, and it would be Josh Allen way more than it would be Daniel Jones."

Williams explained that he would love to see Odell Beckham Jr. make his return to the Giants. While he only played in New York for five years, he was one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL during his time there.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s career with the New York Giants

New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants selected Odell Beckham Jr. with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He got off to a fast start in his first year with the team, leading the NFL with 108.8 receiving yards per game and being chosen as the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Beckham was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the Giants, recording at least ten touchdowns each year while also being selected as an All-Pro twice. In five years with the team, he has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards four times, including three seasons exceeding 1,300 receiving yards.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Keyshawn JWill & Max and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far