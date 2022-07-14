Odell Beckham Jr. sends a warning to his haters as he recovers from ACL injury

Odell Beckham Jr. became a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams this season. He joined the Rams mid-season after being released by the Cleveland Browns and helped the Los Angeles franchise win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Through the Rams' playoff run, Beckham recorded 21 receptions, 288 yards, and two touchdowns, including the first touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for Beckham, he tore his ACL in the game and left the game early. While he is still recovering from it, he had a message on Twitter he shared with fans.

Beckham tweeted:

"Keeep playin wit me like im done… y’all kno I love the last laugh."

Odell Beckham Jr @obj Keeep playin wit me like im done… y’all kno I love the last laugh 🥱 Keeep playin wit me like im done… y’all kno I love the last laugh 🥱

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp would love for Odell Beckham to re-sign with the Rams

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

While he's still a free agent, there is a chance Beckham Jr. could return to the Rams.

While there's a possibility for a return, the Rams signed Allen Robinson to a three-year deal to become their No. 2 receiver while trading Robert Woods to the Titans.

One player who is rooting for OBJ to stay with the Rams is Cooper Kupp.

Kupp said:

“What he was able to do coming into this offense, learning it and then being able to go out and execute the way he did was absolutely incredible."

He continued:

"But just as a person, as a teammate, how he was in our building, I would absolutely love nothing more than to just be able to have him come back and be a part of what we’re building here. I talk to him daily, being able to keep up with him. Would love to have him back."

Kupp added:

"There’s a lot of stuff that has to be worked through because of how terrible the unfortunate situation was. Where he was gonna have an unbelievable game that Super Bowl, the way things were trending and the way the Bengals were playing us, the game plan we had in for him to be able to go off that game, it just kills me the whole way that thing worked out."

He concluded by saying:

"But would absolutely love to have him back and I know our receiver room, I know the guys across the board would love to have him back in our building.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Myles Garrett wants OBJ back with the Browns, and Cooper Kupp wants OBJ back with the Rams. wp.me/pbBqYq-ci6e Myles Garrett wants OBJ back with the Browns, and Cooper Kupp wants OBJ back with the Rams. wp.me/pbBqYq-ci6e

It's a little unusual that OBJ isn't part of a team, but he is recovering from the torn ACL. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where he will ultimately end up.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp, ProFootballTalk, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far