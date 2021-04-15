Justin Fields' draft stock has been an intense rollercoaster ride. Fields has had the ups and downs and it seems like he's constantly having to prove his worth to NFL teams. He was once a top 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and in some mock drafts he's fallen out of the first-round.

Questions that have swarmed the former Ohio State quarterback led to him having two Pro Days. Justin Fields showcased his talents on his first Pro Day but it still left some in doubt. On Wednesday, Fields worked out for a second time and shined once again.

Did he do enough to solidify himself as the third best quarterback prospect in this year's draft? Take a look at the performance from Justin Fields' second Pro Day.

Ohio State Pro Day Grades: Did Justin Fields finally prove his worth to NFL teams?

Justin Fields had another packed house on his second Pro Day. Representatives from the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos were all in attendance.

Justin Fields' second Pro Day looked a lot like his first Pro Day. He threw the football exceptionally well. Fields showed off his ability to throw on the run and his deep ball arm talent.

One thing everyone knows is that Justin Fields is fast running his 40-yard dash in 4.40 on his first Pro Day. Both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were in attendance for his second Pro Day. The most interesting team in attendance is the New York Jets.

Had to let ‘em know. I’ll be in the 4.3’s by Pro Day.. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6JcFCqGVaJ — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 19, 2021

The Jets are projected to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, but this could be in question with the Jets attending Fields' second Pro Day on Wednesday. There isn't much more that Justin Fields can prove to NFL teams. He's as good as advertised and has shown that at his Pro Days.

Ohio State Pro Day Grades: Where will Justin Fields land after his second Pro Day?

The landing spot for Justin Fields is wide open but it looks to be a five-team race as of right now. The New York Jets at No. 2, San Francisco 49ers at No. 3, Atlanta Falcons at No. 4, Detroit Lions at No. 7, or Carolina Panthers at No. 8. There's a sleeper team that attended Pro Day.

#49ers watch Justin Fields fling it far at encore pro day. https://t.co/4DsU1SSDlf pic.twitter.com/cTE0XJ2YDf — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) April 15, 2021

The New England Patriots have been attached to Justin Fields' draft rumors. New England could trade up to grab the former Ohio State quarterback. If Fields drops past the Jets, 49ers, and Falcons. We could potentially see the New England Patriots move up to No. 7 or No. 8 through a trade with the Lions or Panthers.

Chances are the Detroit Lions take wide receiver with the seventh overall pick. So this leaves the Panthers, who just traded for Sam Darnold. If Fields falls to eighth, we can almost guarantee that Roger Goodell will approach the podium and announce a trade between the Panthers and Patriots. Goodell will then announce the Patriots' selection of Justin Fields.

Justin Fields Pro Day Grades: A+