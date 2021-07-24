'Once you have a voice about something, people are gonna ridicule you': DeAndre Hopkins hits out at critics on Twitter

After voicing his opinion on the NFL's new vaccine policy, DeAndre Hopkins received a ton of backlash from fans. Naturally, that led to the Cardinals' star wideout penning another thought on social media. "Once you have a voice about something, people are gonna ridicule you," he said on his Instagram on Friday.

DeAndre Hopkins didn't go to the lengths Cole Beasley went when he expressed his feelings about the policy. The Cardinals star simply said that he's rethinking his career in the NFL after hearing about the new policy.

The NFL has made it known that it's up to the players to receive the vaccination. That line seems to have changed with the new vaccine policy. The league is still keeping the vaccination decision with the players, but steering clear of the shot comes at a price.

Why did DeAndre Hopkins make the Instagram Live video?

To recap the last 24 hours of the NFL vaccine policy-DeAndre Hopkins drama, Hopkins posted a series of tweets, but one post in particular caught NFL fans' attention. Unfortunately for the Cardinals wide receiver, he wasn't quick enough with deleting his post.

.@DeAndreHopkins is not getting vaccinated and might opt out for the season 😱 pic.twitter.com/jquOoWZrLC — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 22, 2021

"Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don't want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @NFL," Hopkins said.

Before Hopkins deleted the post, it had already received 21 retweets, 24 quote tweets and 144 likes, not to mention the millions of people who probably took a screenshot of the post.

DeAndre Hopkins currently has 657.6K followers on Twitter, so his chances of deleting the post before anyone saw it were slim. The post doesn't compare to the Cole Beasley rants, though. So why did Hopkins receive such a massive backlash from fans?

The post about questioning his future in the NFL wasn't the cause of the backlash. It was the "Freedom?" post that Hopkins sent out.

Freedom? — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 22, 2021

Hopkins' "Freedom?" post had 5.5K comments, 4,815 retweets, 2,942 quote tweets and 33.4K likes. Here's a quick look at some of the backlash that Hopkins received on his post.

Is DeAndre Hopkins overreacting? That's a matter of opinion, but fans don't seem to be sympathizing with the NFL wideout on his decision. The NFL clearly means business, especially at a time when the country is trying to boost vaccination numbers.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills says 80% of players have taken at least one COVID-19 shot.



Nine teams over 90%.



Only five teams at less than 70 %. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 23, 2021

For context, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported earlier today that 80% of players have taken at least one shot of the vaccine.

