"Serial cheater" - Life gets a bit more miserable for now viral 'Sad Cowboys fan'

Life is rough for Cowboys fans after the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. For one particular fan, his life is rougher because he was caught on camera Ferris Bueller-style while his ex-girlfriend put him on blast for being a serial cheater.

The No. 3 seed Cowboys were upset by the No. 6 seed 49ers, who had just sneaked their way into the playoffs past the Los Angeles Rams in the last game of the season in overtime. Perhaps years (and decades) of playoff futility played into emotions for Dallas fans, but the particularly atypical loss to the 49ers left a lot of supporters sad and in tears.

The camerapersons on duty during Wild Card Sunday did not waste a second capturing every tortured Dallas fan's emotions during the devastating loss. One particular fan was caught sharing the tragic moment with another fan, as seen in the tweet below:

Jacob Diehl @diehlicious SAD COWBOYS FANS GIVE ME LIFE SAD COWBOYS FANS GIVE ME LIFE https://t.co/J58zWwOSP2

As the picture circulated on social media, an ex-girlfriend accused the man in the picture of being with a “side chick” and for being a “serial cheater.”

After such wild publicity on social media, the fan in question will probably want to forget Dallas' Wild Card weekend sooner rather than later.

Dallas have gone fishing for the rest of the year and will be gearing up for the NFL Draft and the 2022 regular season. It’s too soon, but chances are that Dallas will have a lot of new faces on the team next season.

For the fan, the team's performance against the 49ers was simply rubbing salt on the wound. While Cowboys fans might say it was down to a contentious call by the match official in the dying seconds of the encounter, others will argue that Dallas had it coming. Until next year then, America's team?

