"Test your team" - Onlyfans model who claims to have been snuck into Bucs hotel by Antonio Brown tests positive for COVID

Antonio Brown may be gone from the Buccaneers organization, but the wide receiver may have left a potential COVID-19 outbreak in his wake.

A seemingly secret romantic rendezvous between Brown and Ava Louise while the receiver was staying at the team hotel has come to light.

According to @JennaLaineESPN, Louise took to Instagram to admit to the event, but more importantly, she says she has tested positive for COVID-19. In the post, Louise posted a picture of a positive COVID-19 test.

She also asked the Buccaneers team to test for the virus.

Of course, the team, following NFL protocols, already tests regularly for the virus. If an outbreak has occurred, the NFL will likely catch it.

Thus far, an outbreak hasn't been reported.

The Buccaneers have stayed relatively clean this season when it comes to COVID-19. It could be part of the reason the team is 12-4.

Tom Brady hasn't missed any time during the season with the illness. One can guess the quarterback will be doing all in his power to self-isolate as much as possible so as to not endanger his team in the playoffs.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson You: "well the Antonio Brown story can't get any weirder"



The Antonio Brown story: You: “well the Antonio Brown story can’t get any weirder”The Antonio Brown story: https://t.co/zuDgMm5wNV

With Brown's season now over, a positive coronavirus test wouldn't affect much in terms of his career. His surgery will likely be pushed back, but he will be long over the virus by the start of the 2022 season.

Much of the conversation surrounding the star wide receiver is his future in the NFL.

After storming out of the Buccaneers-Jets game on Sunday, Brown left the NFL with a black eye. Teams will undoubtedly treat Brown with much more trepidation than they otherwise would have.

That said, many believe there is still a market for the 33-year-old wide receiver.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "On Wednesday Antonio Brown went to the team & asked them to guarantee one million dollars of his incentives & they said no.. he was upset heading into Sunday" ~ @RapSheet "On Wednesday Antonio Brown went to the team & asked them to guarantee one million dollars of his incentives & they said no.. he was upset heading into Sunday" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/keJlTGTCOA

In 2021, Brown caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns. Due to his three-game suspension and injuries earlier this season, he only managed to play in eight games this year.

That said, looking at his production in only seven games, teams could still see Brown as a 1,000-yard receiver in 2022. To get there, the former All-Pro receiver would need to stay healthy and avoid suspension next season.

Even with the drama and injuries surrounding Brown, he may be able to make the case that he is trending up next season. With one fewer game, Brown beat his totals from 2020, when he earned 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Will it be enough to get teams to bite?

Edited by LeRon Haire