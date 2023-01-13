Now that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are done for the 2022 NFL season, the finger-pointing begins. Considering the lofty expectations that Packers fans have every season, they're likely not happy with what went down this season.

Another fanbase that is just as upset has to be those of the Los Angeles Lakers, even more so when you consider the terrific season that LeBron James is having.

Eazy @SpeakEZsports_ Aaron Rodgers said “f&ck it, it Kerby Joseph down there somewhere.” Aaron Rodgers said “f&ck it, it Kerby Joseph down there somewhere.” https://t.co/VFvo2rhI6r

Did the Packers let Aaron Rodgers down in 2022?

The 10-time Pro Bowler returned to the Packers last offseason despite rumors of him teaming up with Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. Rodgers also had to deal with the loss of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. While one could argue that the Packers had no choice but to trade Adams, they simply didn't try to replace him.

Following the Adams trade, the Packers chose defense with both their first-round picks, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. Clearly, the offense was on the backburner. To be fair, the Packers did select Christian Watson in the second round, who turned out to be a revelation later in the year.

The offense clearly regressed without Adams, though the running game flourished last season. Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards and behind him, AJ Dillon tallied 770 rushing yards of his own. As we look back, though, it just wasn't enough.

Packers needed more offense from Aaron Rodgers

While the Packers needed to address their defense, the offense just didn't get enough reinforcements. Be that as it may, Rodgers still threw for 26 touchdowns but his age and lack of weapons were painfully evident. Remember, it was just two years ago that Rodgers threw for 48 touchdowns.

James, on the other hand, is carrying the team with Anthony Davis' fragile body giving way to injury once again. A similar argument could be made that the Lakers let James down in a similar fashion.

Rather than trade for a true center or a more established outside shooting threat, the Lakers stayed out. General manager Rob Pelinka stuck to his guns and didn't make any splashy acquisitions.

Management failed both Aaron Rodgers and LeBron James

Picking up Patrick Beverly was as close to a headline-making signing as the Lakers made. For their troubles, Beverly has stunk on offense, and his defense is a shell of what it was despite playing 28 minutes a game.

Much like the Packers' management, the Lakers' brass failed to make any significant additions ahead of their respective 2022 seasons.

Now that both LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers (who might retire) are in the twilight of their playing careers, it's a shame to see how badly their teams whiffed at their decision-making. Luckily, fans will remember these two icons' better and more glorious days.

