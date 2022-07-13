"Aaron Rodgers legitimately has more that he can prove for the first time in his career" - Former NFL player believes 2022 will be most important season yet for Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers has played more than a dozen seasons in the NFL, with plenty at stakes while entering many of them. However, after losing Davante Adams, some are lowering their expectations for the team while others are keeping the bar just as high.

One NFL analyst explained how this year could change the quarterback's reputation.

Speaking on the Speak for Yourself podcast, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho explained why the quarterback will have a unique opportunity to make an even stronger MVP case this season. Here's how he put it:

"I'm going with [No. 12] on this one for one obvious reason: first, three years, $151 million. You're talking $50 million a year. We have not seen money like that. Aaron Rodgers, that's first and foremost... For the first time in [his] career, he doesn't have help."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Aaron Rodgers ranked No. 1. Tom Brady ranked No. 4. That’s just wrong. Now on @undisputed Aaron Rodgers ranked No. 1. Tom Brady ranked No. 4. That’s just wrong. Now on @undisputed

He continued, explaining how the quarterback has always had weapons around him:

"Remember [the quarterback], when he became a starter, he inherited a Greg Jennings, a Donald Driver, Jermichael Finley, and a Jordy Nelson that are drafted that same year... So he inherited a plethora of talent, then all those [players] moved on. You still had Jordy, you still had Randall Cobb, then they moved on."

He went on to claim that this will be the quarterback's best opportunity yet to show how important he is to the organization:

"You still had Aaron Jones, Davante Adams... But now, [the quarterback] really only has Aaron Jones, like who's his leading receiver going into the season? [Is it] Allen Lazard, who's truly a possession receiver? So there's more to prove [for] Aaron Rodgers, because he has less help. And thus, he legitimately has more that he can prove for the first time in his career."

Lily Zhao @LilySZhao First touchdown this offseason for Aaron Rodgers goes to Steph Curry 🤣 First touchdown this offseason for Aaron Rodgers goes to Steph Curry 🤣 https://t.co/hXjzbFmGGR

Aaron Rodgers' greatest struggle

Aaron Rodgers

When Aaron Rodgers hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after the 2010 season, most saw him as a quarterback poised to return to the game soon. Instead, the team has failed to break out of the NFC Championship game.

The largest Rodgers detractors are often quick to point out the team's playoff struggles since winning the Super Bowl.

Despite nine playoff appearances since winning the Super Bowl, the team has failed to complete a playoff run. Of course, the quarterback has had no trouble reaching January intact. According to Pro Football Reference, the quarterback is 139-66-1 and has thrown for 449 touchdowns and 93 interceptions.

Since winning the Super Bowl, the quarterback has made the playoffs every season in which he's played at least eight games, with the exception of one. In 2018, the quarterback played in all 16 regular-season games and the team went 6-9-1. Will the quarterback ever return to the big dance?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Speak For Yourself and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far