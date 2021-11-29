WATCH: "Y'all on that toe fetish s*it in here" - Packers O-lineman trolls media over Aaron Rodgers' toe injury

The story of Aaron Rodgers and his toe has gotten plenty of media attention over the past week. In a jest meant to ridicule and poke fun at those who proclaimed the Packers' quarterback to have COVID toe, Rodgers, during a virtual press conference, held up his toes for the world to see that he did not have lesions, which is often an indicator of COVID toe, a condition that affects people who have recently been diagnosed with the virus and includes a painful feeling in the toes often accompanied by swollen and/or discoloration of toes.

While many fans, players and pundits alike have taken the opportunity to criticize Rodgers over a seemingly petty and sarcastic act, others have taken to defending the quarterback's actions that included showing off his toes.

This past Friday, the Packers had a press conference during which offensive lineman Billy Turner took the time to troll the media over their treatment of Aaron Rodgers and his toe injury.

After many media pundits stated that Rodgers' toe injury was likely, in part, due to him testing positive for COVID19 roughly a month ago, here's what Turner had to say (and do) about the affair during the Packers' press conference on Friday:

"Y'all want to see my toe? Of my quarterback? Yeah...y'all on that toe fetish s*it."

Turner then proceeded to lift his right leg and show off his toes just as Rodgers did during his virtual press conference. The act was met with laughter from several that were in attendance.

Needless to say, it seems like the Packers may have an "us-against-the-world" mentality for the rest of the 2021 NFL season.

Is Rodgers healthy enough to finish the season?

The answer to this question remains to be seen as the quarterback seems to be taking the injury one day at a time, as he should. Rodgers apparently has a fractured pinky toe, which is reportedly giving him all sorts of pain.

Tom Silverstein @TomSilverstein #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said there is no lesions on his toes. He said he has a fractured toe. He said he expects a full apology from the Wall St. Journal. "I have a fractured toe," he said. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said there is no lesions on his toes. He said he has a fractured toe. He said he expects a full apology from the Wall St. Journal. "I have a fractured toe," he said.

The Packers are currently in the thick of the NFC race for the top seed of the playoffs. With top-heavy teams such as the Cardinals, the Rams, the Buccaneers and (despite two losses in four days) the Cowboys, the Packers can't afford to lose Rodgers for the season.

Look for them to use Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon more in the running game as the season progresses.

