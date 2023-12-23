David Bakhtiari has proven himself to be one of the best offensive linemen throughout his time in the NFL. He has not only made headlines for his on-field achievements but also for his candid opinions on matters beyond the league. Bakhtiari took to Twitter ("X") to express his thoughts on what former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did recently.

Pelosi purchased $5 million in the hot artificial intelligence and semiconductor stock NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). The two-time Pro Bowler called the move by Pelosi "wild" in his response.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The move by the 83-year-old Congresswoman was her buying 50 call options of Nvidia with a strike price of $120. The transaction total was filed as being in the neighborhood of $1 million and $5 million. The call options have an expiration date of Dec. 20, 2024.

Last July, she and her husband sold 25K shares of Nvidia at an average price point of $165.05, at a loss of $341,365.

It is not the first time that Bakhtiari has spoken out against the longtime United States Congresswoman. In September, the Green Bay Packers offensive tackle criticized Nancy Pelosi as she announced she was running for another term in Congress

Expand Tweet

On the subject of money, Bakhtiari has made his fair share as an NFL player. He signed a four-year, $92 million extension in Nov. 2020. In total, the three-time Pro Bowler has made close to $127.5 million, all with the Packers.

Will David Bakhtiari be back this season for Green Bay?

Green Bay Packers OT David Bakhtiari

This season, Green Bay fans have not seen much of the star offensive lineman on the field. He is dealing with a knee injury and was placed on the injured reserve list in September. David Bakhtiari underwent knee surgery in October and is out for the remainder of this season.

Since the 2020 season, he has played in just 13 games since his original injury, with just one appearance apiece in the 2021 season and this season. The NFL veteran has been dealing with the injury since tearing his ACL during practice in Dec. 2020.

The objective post-surgery is to be ready for the Packers training camp for the 2024 season.