Packers vs 49ers injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-2022 Season

This Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) head to the bay to take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) in a battle of longtime NFC foes. The Packers are trying to bolster their defense in the absence of star linebacker Za'Darius Smith, while the 49ers are in survival mode as the injuries, particularly in their backfield, begin to mount up.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense made amends for their opening day debacle with a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

As for the 49ers, after scraping by those same Detroit Lions on opening day, they looked more like NFC contenders after beating the Eagles 17-11. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has kept his cards close to his chest as the intrigue around their quarterback room grows.

This will likely benefit the 49ers as teams will have little idea whether to prepare for Jimmy Garoppolo's pocket presence or Trey Lance's mobility.

With an important matchup looming on Sunday, here is a look at the injury report and the starting lineups for the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers injury report

Green Bay Packers

Currently, the Green Bay Packers have no players officially designated as inactive for the game. On Thursday, however, two players did not participate (DNP) in practice - guard Elton Jenkins (ankle) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (non-injury related).

Packer Report @PackerReport66



“He just sucked it up and gutted it out for his teammates.”



#GoPackGo

247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-… #Packers HC Matt LeFleur didn’t know OL Elgton Jenkins was injured until after his 65 snaps on offense vs the #Lions “He just sucked it up and gutted it out for his teammates.” #Packers HC Matt LeFleur didn’t know OL Elgton Jenkins was injured until after his 65 snaps on offense vs the #Lions.



“He just sucked it up and gutted it out for his teammates.”



#GoPackGo

247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-…

Backup tight ends Josiah Deguara (concussion), Dominique Dafney (hip), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back), safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) and cornerback Eric Stokes (quadricep) had limited participation (LP) in Thursday's practice.

San Francisco 49ers

Similar to the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers currently have no players officially designated as out on the injury report for the upcoming game.

As of Thursday, defensive lineman Arik Armstead (adductor), Kevin Givens (ankle) and running backs JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) were all DNPs (did not participate).

Niners Nation @NinersNation



Did not participate



DE Arik Armstead (adductor)

DT Kevin Givens (ankle)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)



Limited



DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

RB Trey Sermon (concussion) 49ers injury report for Thursday:Did not participateDE Arik Armstead (adductor)DT Kevin Givens (ankle)RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)LimitedDT Javon Kinlaw (knee)CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)RB Trey Sermon (concussion) ninersnation.com/2021/9/23/2269… 49ers injury report for Thursday:



Did not participate



DE Arik Armstead (adductor)

DT Kevin Givens (ankle)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)



Limited



DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

RB Trey Sermon (concussion) ninersnation.com/2021/9/23/2269…

Running back Trey Sermon (concussion), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (defensive tackle) were all designated with limited participation as of Thursday.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers starting lineups

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | HB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard | TE - Robert Tunyan | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - De'Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Rashan Gary, Preston Smith | CB - Jaire Alexander, Kevin King | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

San Francisco 49ers

Also Read

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | HB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Sherfield | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey

DL - Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones | LB - Marcell Harris, Fred Warner, Azeez Al- Shaair | CB - Deommodore Lenoir, Emmanuel Moseley | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward | K - Robbie Gould | P - Mitch Wishnowski

Edited by LeRon Haire