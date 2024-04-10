Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil: Schedules, tickets, venue and other details for NFL's Sao Paulo game

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be headlining Brazil's first-ever NFL game. The NFC powerhouses will face off on the opening weekend of the 2024 regular season, with the Philadelphia Eagles slated as the designated home team.

Furthermore, the fixture will be the first time the National Football League will host an opening weekend game on a Friday night. Hence, the Packers versus Eagles game will be one of many firsts.

It's noteworthy that the Packers and Eagles last faced off in 2022. The Eagles won at Lincoln Financial Field with a score of 40-33. The Packers will be looking for sweet revenge in Brazil on the opening weekend of the 2024 NFL season.

Both teams enter the year with postseason aspirations, and it all begins in Brazil. This article will provide further details on Brazil's first-ever NFL regular season game.

NFL Brazil game: Packers vs. Eagles schedule and venue

The Packers vs. Eagles Brazil game will occur at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, a stadium with a 49,205 capacity. It'll take place on Friday, September 6, and the kick-off time is yet to be confirmed.

NFL Brazil game: Packers vs. Eagles tickets

Tickets for that Packers versus Eagles game have yet to be made available for purchase. However, tickets for all international games are handled by the NFL.

Hence, the NFL will communicate with the Packers and Eagles about how their fans can purchase tickets for that Brazil matchup.

Which team has the upper hand in the rivalry?

The Green Bay Packers have the edge in this rivalry of NFC powerhouses. The teams have faced off 46 times in the regular season, with the Packers winning 28 of those games and the Eagles winning 18.

Furthermore, Green Bay has won three of the last five matchups dating back to 2014. The Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers will fancy their chances against Jalen Hurts and Co. in Brazil, as the Eagles don't have the best record away from their home ground. It's bound to be an enthralling game in Sao Paulo.