NFL Rumors: Panthers HC drops huge hint about whether Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold will be team's starting QB

The Carolina Panthers have a battle at the quarterback position. They currently don't know who will be the week-one starter. The battle is between Baker Mayfield, who they recently aquired, and Sam Darnold, who they acquired last off-season. Both were former first-round picks.

While many people exepct Mayfield to win the job, it's currently up in the air with one clear leader.

Head coach Matt Rhule raved about Mayfield improving in the system, saying, as he gets more reps, he's been more impressive.

Rhule said:

“He’s definitely improving,” Rhule said of Mayfield on Monday, “as he gets more and more of a feel for what he can do at the line of scrimmage… What he’s done in 10 days (of training camp practice) is pretty impressive. He’s making really good jumps.”

Earlier last month, when the Panthers traded for Mayfield, former NFL head coach, Eric Mangini jumped on the "Speak For Yourself" podcast and talked about how he thinks Mayfield will win the starting job.

Mangingi said:

"I'm on the Baker Mayfield starter and wins the job track because of a lot of things when you look at every objective criteria, whether it's completion percentage, whether it's quarterback rating, whether it's touchdown, percentage, interceptions, interception percentage, the fact that he's been able to to win a playoff game, all those different things means that he's an upgrade. And, to me, this was a great move by Carolina."

There seems to be a lot of belief that the reason why the Panthers acquired Mayfield was for him to start this season.

The Carolina Panthers traded for Sam Darnold last offseason and traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason

Carolina Panthers Training Camp

Finding a franchise quarterback for the Panthers has been tough since Cam Newton left a few seasons ago. One of the options that the Panthers went in was trading for former New York Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold.

The Panthers acquired Darnold from the Jets on April 5, 2021, for their 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022.

He started in 11 games last season for the Panthers, going 4-7 with a low QBR of 71.9.

Mayfield seems like a better option, but we'll see who heads into pre-season as the starter.

