"I ain't with that faking s***" - Panthers WR defends his reasoning for not wanting Baker Mayfield trade

Baker Mayfield continues to make the news cycle in this NFL offseason. First, there was his declaration to fans in what sounded like a thank you and a goodbye.

This was just days before the Cleveland Browns signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a record-breaking deal.

Mayfield was a recent guest on the YNK podcast and had disparaging words for Browns fans who booed at football games. He also spoke of feeling disrespected by the franchise.

And now, this! NFL insider Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and mentioned the Carolina Panthers as a possible landing spot for the much-maligned quarterback.

Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson took note of this and has responded in kind with the following:

"I ain’t with all that faking s**t. I rather keep it real."

Robbie Anderson @chosen1ra I ain’t with all that faking shit I rather keep it real I ain’t with all that faking shit I rather keep it real

Anderson also responded to the reports a second time with the word "Nooooo" written out for emphasis.

Joe Person @josephperson Robby Anderson on Panthers as landing spot for Baker Mayfield: Just say “nooooo.” Robby Anderson on Panthers as landing spot for Baker Mayfield: Just say “nooooo.” https://t.co/be7HS0NOSO

Needless to say, Anderson has made his opinion heard. But just where will the former Heisman Trophy quarterback play next season?

Who will Baker Mayfield play for in 2022?

Which team wants to have Baker Mayfield in its ranks remains to be seen

Rumors of where Baker Mayfield will play in 2022 have been rampant ever since the Browns signed Deshaun Watson.

The Indianapolis Colts initially seemed like a possible target for the quarterback until they signed Matt Ryan, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons.

It was then speculated that Mayfield may join the New Orleans Saints but the team re-signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal.

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Carson Wentz have each signed or re-signed with the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders, respectively. As a result, most teams are out of the running for a quarterback.

But one team remains and that is the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks were able to acquire Drew Lock (and multiple draft picks along with two other players) from the Broncos. But he has yet to show that he can be a consistent starter at the position.

The team also has Jacob Eason at quarterback, but he has only thrown five pass attempts in his two years in the league. Also, just days ago, the team re-signed Geno Smith, who will enter his fourth season with the team in 2022, to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million.

Many believe that the signing of Smith means that the team is set at the position going into next season. That remains to be seen as Mayfield would be a definite upgrade and perhaps an instant starter for the Seahawks next year.

