In some bizarre college football news this week, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been sacked by university president Michael H. Schill after a hazing scandal rocked the school.

Fitzgerald had been suspended for two weeks earlier, but Schill wrote an open letter Monday saying the hazing incidents were "clearly not a secret."

After an independent investigation from the ArentFox Schiff firm confirmed allegations that a player made in November 2022, which involved Fitzgerald giving hand gestures that indicated freshmen who underperform would be hazed.

The reports allege that freshmen would be dry-humped by groups of upperclassmen, forced to enter team showers through parallel lines naked resembling a carwash, and would have to perform quarterback snaps under center while naked.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee lost his mind while discussing the hazing incidents at Northwestern on his "The Pat McAfee Show." He thinks it's crazy that the hazing at the school was just discovered now:

"Northwestern football team. Holy hell. This weekend student reporters basically put together an investigative report about what has been going on in the Northwestern football locker room allegedly."

"So the fact that what was being reported was reported and we're just now learning about it, is also a little shocking. Because if they were really putting purge masks on and dry-humping these freshmen who are making mistakes in practice. And they had a title for it called running," McAfee said.

"You would think at some point one of these freshmen won't make the team or have a successful career at Northwestern, and they would just say something, and this one got out allegedly, this has been happening for a good amount of time?" he added.

Northwestern released a statement claiming the allegations are exaggerated and that Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge

Pat Fitzgerald during Wisconsin v Northwestern

Following the allegations, the entire Northwestern football team released a statement denying the accusations while claiming that head coach Pat Fitzgerald was not involved in any of the incidents:

"We, the members of the Northwestern University football team, are writing to address the recent hazing investigation that has been conducted.... Northwestern Football players DO NOT tolerate hazing. We want to reiterate that as representatives of the Northwestern Football program, we do not tolerate hazing in any form."

"It is crucial to note that our Head Coach, Pat Fitzgerald, was not involved in any of the alleged incidents in any way, shape, or form," the statement added.

Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg Statement from Northwestern’s entire team pushing back against the allegations of hazing, which they call “exaggerated and twisted.” They also say coach Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge or involvement in the allegations. Statement from Northwestern’s entire team pushing back against the allegations of hazing, which they call “exaggerated and twisted.” They also say coach Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge or involvement in the allegations. https://t.co/lMOAgCe0EB

However, as a result of the ongoing investigation, Fitzgerald was fired on Monday, ending his tenure with the college football team that began in 2006.

