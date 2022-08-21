Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes got candid about his biggest insecurity following rise to TikTok stardom

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most famous people in the world, and his brother Jackson Mahomes has benefitted from this.

Patrick is arguably the best player at the best position in one of the biggest sports. Football players are usually pretty famous, but Mahomes has risen to another level.

As a result, many members of his family gained fame and fortune, like family members of professional athletes often do.

Jackson Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star's brother, has turned into quite the iconic social media personality and has also become a pretty notable name in his own right.

Many people would love to be able to say they're as famous as Jackson Mahomes, whose name isn't as recognizable as Patrick's but is still relatively well-known.

However, it's not been all sunshine and roses for the social media star. Fame doesn't come without downsides, and the star is often ridiculed online.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, He opened up about an insecurity he had as he got more and more famous:

"So, I started TikTok last year, and I’m kind of grown on the platform a little bit, and one of the number one trends is always like showing your teeth. Like pulling your lip down, doing funny and cool trends and I was always so insecure about my bottom teeth.

"So I was like, you know, I have to do something, I have to change this. Do I get braces, do I get some aligners like, what do I need to do in order to be able to fit in with everyone else.”

What did Jackson Mahomes do about his insecurity?

The social media star said he pondered over what to do and how to talk to his parents about his struggles:

“So I decided it was time to make a change. So, I went to my parents and I was kind of nervous at first, just because I knew that it was gonna be hard to convince them to get me Invisalign but you know never fear."

Ultimately, he and his parents decided to go for it and try to help the social media star be more comfortable in his own skin:

"They decided that it was okay and that they wanted me to do what makes me happy. So, I chose to get Invisalign because it is more comfortable, it is less painful, and then I have wires and brackets on my teeth.”

Jackson Mahomes will likely grow more prominent as he is seen on the sidelines of Chiefs games during the season. If his brother has a great season, that will help his popularity too.

