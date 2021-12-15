“I have a little bit of rhythm, but nothing you want to put on TV.” - Patrick Mahomes gives comedic answer on his dancing abilities

Patrick Mahomes is one of the greatest athletes to enter the NFL of all time. In his short but successful career, Mahomes has seemingly done it all.

Despite having some struggles this year, the future for the 2018 MVP is still incredibly bright. But even someone as great as Mahomes struggles at some stuff in life.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their blowout 48-9 victory on Sunday in elegant fashion. The sidelines were full of dancing Chiefs players, Mahomes included.

Mahomes addressed his rhythm (or lack thereof) in his postgame press conference Sunday.

Megan Strickland @StricklyMeg Patrick Mahomes on 🕺: “I have a little bit of rhythm, but nothing you want to put on TV. I try to stay away from that as much as possible and just try to be the funny guy on the side.” #ChiefsKingdom Patrick Mahomes on 🕺: “I have a little bit of rhythm, but nothing you want to put on TV. I try to stay away from that as much as possible and just try to be the funny guy on the side.” #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/yPm136Aoh0

Patrick Mahomes gives a comedic answer on his dancing abilities.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce dancing during their Super Bowl parade

Patrick Mahomes was honest about his lack of dance moves in his press conference. In typical lighthearted Mahomes fashion, he said,

"No, I was joking around like I'm trying to back those guys up. But no I'm not the best dancer, so I try to stay away from that. I have a little bit of rythym but nothing you want to put on TV. So I've had to stay away from that as much as possible, and just try to be the funny guy on the side."

Mahomes might not be the most gifted dancer in the world. But he makes up for it by being a gifted quarterback.

The personalities possessed by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce make up for his lack of rhythm as well.

The Chiefs have every right to celebrate as they did Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders' attempt at getting in their heads by stepping on their logo pre-game just motivated the Chiefs even more.

Mahomes played excellently Sunday, completing 20 of 24 passes for two touchdowns and no turnovers.

All season, fans have been waiting for the Chiefs offense to play like it did the past three seasons. But life in the NFL will always have peaks and valleys, and Mahomes is no exception to the rule.

With a dominant win Sunday, Mahomes kept his excellent career statistics against the Raiders going in the right direction.

Chiefs points vs Raiders in Patrick Mahomes starts



40

35

28

40

32

35

41

48 Chiefs points vs Raiders in Patrick Mahomes starts4035284032354148 https://t.co/Z8churnQNC

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could have more reasons to dance depending on how the final four weeks of the season turn out. The Chiefs are now 9-4 and are one of the most feared teams in the AFC.

