Patrick Mahomes is argulably the best quarterback in the NFL today and has found himself in the GOAT conversation. The two-time league MVP already has two Super Bowls to his name along with two Super Bowl MVPs.

Yet his NFL journey began at Whitehouse High School in Tyler, Texas, where he met Brittany Matthews.

During an interview with Nate Burelson of "CBS Mornings," the quarterback gave credit to her for his success:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now."

When asked how she dealt with being in the limelight as her husband's popularity has skyrocketed, Brittany Mahomes said:

“I was not prepared for this. And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”

Brittany reflected on the backlash on social media in January when she sprayed champagne on fans at Arrowhead Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC championship game.

The former professional soccer player turned that backlash into a charitable cause. “Team Brittany” shirts were made. The proceeds went to an anti-bullying charity in Kansas City.

In March 2022, Mahomes married the fitness entrepreneur in Hawaii in a private ceremony.

Patrick Mahomes on fatherhood's impact on NFL career

Patrick Mahomes with Brittany and daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes spoke on how being a father helps him on the field in the interview:

“You enjoy the moments. Being able to go home and see my daughter (Sterling Skye, 2) and see my son, (6-month-old “Bronze” Lavon III) I have a better understanding of being present and enjoying it. That translates to the football field.

“And we’ve been on a heck of a run. But I’m trying to enjoy those moments, ’cause I know it doesn’t last forever, even though we want it to.'”

The couple had Sterling Skye Mahomes in February 2021 while Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes II was born in November.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit "CBS Mornings" and the New York Post, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault