Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling has an adorable use for her dad's sneakers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is always talking about the joy he finds in being a dad. He and fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed their daughter, Sterling, last February.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Matthews post pictures and videos of their ten-month-old daughter, and their latest video is nothing short of adorable. Mahomes and Matthews posted a video of their daughter playing with and finding a new use for her dad's shoes. The shoes are part of Patrick Mahomes' signature collection Mahomes 1 Impact FLX Adidas sneakers.

Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling now uses his shoes as a place to store toys

In the video, which is posted on Instagram, Patrick Mahomes' daughter is seen placing the toys in the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's signature Adidas shoes. Matthews captioned the video, "Dad's shoe is a toy bin" with a laughing/crying emoji.

Mahomes and Adidas announced that the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX would be available in August and were officially released on August 23, 2021.

Front Office Sports @FOS Patrick Mahomes has announced his first signature shoe with Adidas — the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX 👟



Part of his new apparel line, the shoes will retail for $130 starting next week. Patrick Mahomes has announced his first signature shoe with Adidas — the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX 👟Part of his new apparel line, the shoes will retail for $130 starting next week. https://t.co/K9w2Eu5row

Now, it seems that the signature shoes have a dual purpose as Patrick Mahomes' daughter uses them to store her toys.

Patrick Mahomes, who was just selected for his fourth consecutive NFL Pro Bowl, announced at the start of the 2020 NFL season that he and Matthews were engaged. A few months later, the high school sweethearts announced that they were expecting their first child, a daughter.

Both Mahomes and Matthews, who is a former collegiate and professional soccer player, have expressed their desire for their daughter to play sports, as well. While it doesn't seem that they have a preference as to what sport they wish for her to play, Patrick Mahomes has said in the past that he would like her to play golf. It was a reference to Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, who participated in an annual golf tournament, and looked like spitting images of each other.

While Matthews and Patrick Mahomes haven't officially announced a wedding date, all signs point to offseason nuptials for the longtime couple.

As for now, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have their sights set on another playoff run. The Chiefs could capture another number one seed in the AFC if they can win out. The Chiefs currently have the lead in the AFC West and will look to keep that standing heading into this weekend's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

