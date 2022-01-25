Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews issues a warning to remaining playoff teams

Patrick Mahomes is back in the AFC championship, while his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, was back on Twitter touting the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win in OT over the Buffalo Bills.

Attending the game in person, as she usually does, Matthews did not sit idly by when her fiancé led the Chiefs to a stunning OT victory. The divisional round matchup lived up to the hype, and Matthews did her part in hyping up the Chiefs’ big win.

"Never doubt the chiefs," Matthews wrote on Twitter.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 NEVER DOUBT US NEVER DOUBT US

NFL fans don't want Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to win

First the Pittsburgh Steelers, then the Buffalo Bills, and now the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite Mahomes’s heroic theatrics, the internet seems tilted towards throwing their support behind quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, only so that fans won’t have to see Matthews and Jackson Mahomes' (Patrick Mahomes’ brother) social media posts about the Chiefs’ victories.

As expected of family and fiancées, fervid support of an NFL player comes as no surprise. The peanut gallery of NFL Twitter, however, will still voice their annoyance at such overexuberance. The fact that the controversial NFL OT rules also took center stage in the divisional round between the Chiefs and the Bills only adds fuel to the fan-flamed fire.

Fifty percent of the time, the team that wins the coin tosses wins 100 percent of the time, which is why one Twitter underplayed the win:

Some fans were not a fan of Matthews’ celebratory champagne shower into the crowd:

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s stock is rising among NFL fans who are growing tired of Jackson Mahomes and Matthews:

Liz @LizInFallsCity 🏼 Our only hope against Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Our only hope against Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes🙏🏼 https://t.co/ZDFR2s2HKN

After vanquishing the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will now face the Bengals for the right to play in the Super Bowl. If they manage to beat the Bengals, the Chiefs will be making their third straight Super Bowl. The second-seed Chiefs are seven-point favorites against the fourth-seed Bengals. The AFC Championship game is on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium.

