"We could be celebrating too" - Josh Allen critical of NFL's OT rules which cost them win against Chiefs

Quarterback Josh Allen was close to sending the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship game next week.

He brought his team back twice in the closing minutes of their game with the Kansas City Chiefs to take the lead in the closing seconds.

But it wasn't meant to be when Patrick Mahomes marched down the field with 13 seconds left in the game for the game-tying field goal, then winning in overtime 42-36, ending the season for Josh Allen and the BIlls. Buffalo's one-time Pro Bowler was naturally disappointed in the loss, saying,

"The rules are what they are. I can't complain about that because if it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating too. It is what it is at this point. We just didn't make enough plays tonight."

Allen and the BIlls never touched the ball in overtime because of the NFL overtime sudden death rules, which state if the team with the football first scores a touchdown, the game is over.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown, which ended the game and the season for the Bills, which is a shame. As good as the game was, Allen deserved to get the ball one more time to see if he could tie the score. The overtime rules in college football allow this.

Each team gets a shot to win the game and they keep playing until there is a winner. The NFL rules don't allow this, which isn't fair to the losing team. This loss by the Bills is probably one of the worst in the team's history.

Josh Allen is not the only Bills quarterback to suffer heartbreak

Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills

Once upon a time, Jim Kelly was the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills back in the 1990's. Kelly took the Bills to the Super Bowl in four consecutive years and lost each time. One of those losses was by a field goal to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Another Bills quarterback who experienced defeat in the playoffs was Rob Johnson. Johnson led his team to what they thought was a game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans in the closing seconds of their game and then, the Music City Miracle happened.

"The Music City Miracle" is in reference to a play in which the Titans received a kickoff from the Bills and lateraled the football across the field and one of their players ran the length of the field to score and broke Buffalo's heart once again.

But there is one thing Bills fans have on their side and that is quarterback Josh Allen, who stood toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes. The only person who blinked was the NFL rules committee.

