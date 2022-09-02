Patrick Mahomes gifted wife Brittany a brand-new Ferrari on a very special occasion 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprised his wife with a very special Mother's Day gift. Professional athletes have gone viral lately as they surprise their loved ones with cars and homes, with the quarterback being the latest to do the same for his wife.

On Mother's Day, Mahomes posted a photo to his Instagram page showing him and his wife in front of a brand new Ferrari. He wished his wife a Happy Mother's Day while also showing off her brand-new car.

The Ferrari, which appears to be burgundy in color, is typically sold for in the six-figure area, with some estimating that it could be worth over $300,000. While his contract affords him the opportunity to purchase the car, it is still an outstanding gift and definitely sets the bar high for future holidays.

This is his wife's second year celebrating Mother's Day, and next year, there will be a second child to celebrate with as they are expecting a baby boy this fall.

How much does QB Patrick Mahomes make?

In the summer of 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year contract extension worth $477 million. With bonuses, the contract is worth over $500 million; with approximately $144 million guaranteed. This makes his annual salary around $45 million, putting him currently in the top five of highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback also has multiple endorsement deals that are assumed to be worth millions of dollars as well. However, official contract numbers haven't been released. He has deals with Hunt's brand of ketchup after announcing his love for the condiment. His endorsement deal with Adidas landed him his own signature line of shoes last summer.

His deal with Head and Shoulders has him paired with Hall of Fame safety and former Pittsburgh Steelers Troy Polamalu. And of course, he stars in commercials for State Farm, co-starring alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell JUST IN: @PatrickMahomes has signed an endorsement deal with Head & Shoulders, joins longtime spokesman Troy Polamalu JUST IN: @PatrickMahomes has signed an endorsement deal with Head & Shoulders, joins longtime spokesman Troy Polamalu https://t.co/Fmniir967u

One of his most recent endorsement deals with Coors Light is said to make history as the beer company isn't allowed to use NFL players in their commercials. Mahomes and Coors Light branded the commercial as an offer to purchase an actual Coors flashlight, making it NFL-approved.

Being one of the most popular and well-known faces of the National Football League, Mahomes could see even more endorsement deals in the future.

