"It was super important to me" - Patrick Mahomes outlines the importance of NFL bye week

If you're Patrick Mahomes, life is pretty sweet. Mahomes is one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.

He's just 26 and has his entire life ahead of him after earning the richest contract in NFL history.

However, for as great as that is, life in the NFL requires sacrifice being away from family. Patrick Mahomes is no exception, and his daughter Sterling grew up some while her father worked.

Thus, Week 12 came at the perfect time for Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs served their bye week over Thanksgiving.

Mahomes and his daughter got to catch up, and Mahomes will now enter Week 13 feeling refreshed and energized.

Dani Welniak @KCTVDani This answer from @PatrickMahomes on getting to spend the bye week and Thanksgiving with his daughter is so good. Being a parent is one of the best things in life.🥰🥰🥰 This answer from @PatrickMahomes on getting to spend the bye week and Thanksgiving with his daughter is so good. Being a parent is one of the best things in life.🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/n6WUA7aDej

How did Patrick Mahomes spend his bye week?

Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss his time off. The 2018 MVP had glee in his eye as big as Santa Claus when talking about how much he valued spending time with his daughter.

Mahomes told the media,

"It was awesome. I think you all saw the tweet where I said that, "Being a dad is cool,'. When you're in-season you get to see her but she's asleep a lot when you get home and you get home late and stuff like that. But when you're there for that bye week and you're just sitting around with her all day and just playing and seeing how much she's grown, she's crawling now so she can move around everywhere. It's really cool just to watch because she changes every single day and that was super important to me and to see her moving around was cool."

Mahomes' reference was to a tweet he sent over the bye week. NBA legend LeBron James even quote retweeted it, agreeing with his fellow superstar that nothing trumps fatherhood.

Everyone needs a break, and Thanksgiving is the perfect week to have your bye as an NFL player. Patrick Mahomes got to watch the games from the comfort of his own home and eat as much food as he wanted without worrying about a game Sunday.

Now that he's rested up, Mahomes will look to lead the Chiefs to victory in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos in primetime. The Chiefs and Broncos will play for first place in the AFC West, which will turn Arrowhead Stadium into a playoff atmosphere.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's quite a coincidence that the Broncos were the first team Mahomes ever started against in the NFL. Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos and will look to keep their 11 game winning streak over their rivals intact.

Edited by LeRon Haire