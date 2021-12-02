Is Patrick Mahomes still a Top 5 Fantasy QB?

Patrick Mahomes' fall from grace has been the story of the 2021 NFL season. Last season, Mahomes was easily the best choice to draft at quarterback. In 2019, Mahomes ended the year leading the NFL in touchdown passes. While Mahomes clearly isn't the same in 2021, has he fallen out of the top five quarterbacks in fantasy football? Here's a look at how he's doing in 2021.

Is Patrick Mahomes still a top fantasy quarterback in 2021?

Put simply, Patrick Mahomes is still worth getting your hands on. However, there is less of a sense of urgency in 2021 than in previous years. Through 11 games, Mahomes has 3,200 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. According to the NFL's website, he's in fifth-place in terms of passing yards.

Mahomes is tied with Josh Allen for third in how many touchdowns he has thrown this season. As touchdowns and passing yards are largely what makes up a quarterback's score in fantasy, it would be safe to say Mahomes is still a top-five quarterback.

There is still an argument to be made about him being one of the top two in the NFL. He missed a game and change this season due to injury, yet he's still in the top five for passing yards and touchdowns. Had he been healthy for that extra game, he may be leading the league in both categories.

With Andy Reid, who could get quality offensive production out of a cactus, calling the plays, Mahomes will likely never fall out of the top ten as long as he's around. Additionally, having Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to lean on is a massive help.

Tyreek Hill currently has 84 catches for 932 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has 67 catches for 821 yards and five touchdowns. With those two targets to fire at, Mahomes has little to worry about when it comes to getting yards and touchdowns.

Of course, Mahomes has thrown loads of interceptions this season. There are only three quarterbacks who have thrown more interceptions than Patrick Mahomes. He's thrown more interceptions than Zach Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Davis Mills, Daniel Jones, and other such turnover-prone quarterbacks.

However, in fantasy football, turnovers typically don't hurt scores much in the long-term, so this can be ignored. While turnovers are massive mistakes in NFL games, fantasy doesn't penalize turnover-prone quarterbacks much. Thus, Mahomes is still a top-five quarterback with a top-two ceiling.

