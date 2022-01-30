Patrick Mahomes pays fitting tribute to Tom Brady's retirement news

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL after 22 seasons at the top of the league. Brady's career is as decorated and accomplished as anyone who's ever played in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes knows how good Brady is, having faced off against him five times. Mahomes has been spoken of in the same light as Brady throughout his short career thus far.

Mahomes took to Twitter mere minutes after Brady's retirement was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Mahomes responded with the most fitting response possible.

He posted an emoji of a goat. It's in reference to Tom Brady being widely celebrated as the greatest football player to play in NFL history.

Tom Brady's unmatched legacy

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history. For starters, he appeared in ten Super Bowls. The only team in NFL history with more Super Bowl appearances than him is the New England Patriots.

In his 20 seasons with the Patriots, he led them to nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories. His run with New England was historic.

When he left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 at 43 years old, Brady's decision was questioned by many critics.

Brady responded to those doubters by winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers. At age 44 this season, Brady outdid himself. His 5,316 yards set a new career-high.

After 22 seasons, Brady holds almost every conceivable NFL record for a quarterback. Brady's resume is unmatched.

Field Yates @FieldYates

* 7X Super Bowl champion

* 5X Super Bowl MVP

* 3X NFL MVP

* 15X Pro Bowl

* 6X All Pro

* NFL's all time passing TD leader (624)

* NFL's all passing yard leader (85,520)

* Most career wins: 243



Tom Brady's 22-year career:* 7X Super Bowl champion* 5X Super Bowl MVP* 3X NFL MVP* 15X Pro Bowl* 6X All Pro* NFL's all time passing TD leader (624)* NFL's all passing yard leader (85,520)* Most career wins: 243 Tom Brady's 22-year career: * 7X Super Bowl champion * 5X Super Bowl MVP* 3X NFL MVP* 15X Pro Bowl* 6X All Pro* NFL's all time passing TD leader (624)* NFL's all passing yard leader (85,520)* Most career wins: 243🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

Brady's impact isn't felt just in his resume or statistical feats. Brady was the measuring stick for all up-and-coming quarterbacks. If you were Mahomes, Dak Prescott, or Josh Allen, beating Brady was the ultimate accomplishment.

The NFL won't be the same without the most recognizable face in the league's history. With Brady retired, all eyes will be on Mahomes to replace the seven-time Super Bowl champion as the face of the NFL.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mahomes is off to a good start. On Sunday, he will play in the AFC Championship game for the fourth straight season. As great as Mahomes is now, it's fair to wonder if any quarterback can ever come close to being as accomplished, decorated, and successful as Tom Brady for as long as he was.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar