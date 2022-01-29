Tom Brady's assistant looking for new job further fuels speculation of QB's retirement

As the days go on since the Buccaneers' heartbreaking 30-27 divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, rumors of Tom Brady's retirement continue to heat up.

In Friday's news, it was reported that Tom Brady's assistant, Ben Rawitz, has been searching for other management opportunities with other elite quarterbacks in the league.

According to PaigeSix, Rawitz, who has spent years as TB12's right-hand man, has reached out to a list of high-profile quarterbacks, including the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, and the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones for management opportunities.

Rawitz declined to comment to PaigeSix regarding the matter, which fueled the rumors even more.

Tom Brady has been muling retirement due to family

Tom Brady addressed his future plans earlier this week on his podcast, "Let's Go," which he hosts with Jim Gray. Like he's said before in the past, he'll take some time to think things over with his family.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there," the quarterback said, "and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago.

"It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want. It’s about what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Tom Brady will retire as the GOAT if he decides to hang up his cleats

If the rumors are true, and if Tom Terrific does retire in the next few days or weeks, then he will unargubaly go down as the GOAT. Unlike the NBA, there is a clear GOAT in football, and that is Tom Brady. The Bucs' No. 12 has the most passing touchdowns, yards, completions and quarterback wins, and is a seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. The accolades go on, and if he hangs his cleats up, it'll be an end to one of the most legendary careers in all of sports.

