NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Carson Wentz could be next Buccaneers QB1 if Tom Brady decides to retire

If Tom Brady retires, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be scrabbling to find his replacement. One name that has just popped up is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz was traded last year from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts for a new start. The happy ending almost worked out for him, and had the Colts beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final game of the season, there wouldn't be talk of him going to replace Tom Brady.

But once again Wentz disappointed a team he was supposed to be helping and people are calling him out for it, including his owner. This may explain why some feel it might be time for Wentz to move on to Tampa to replace Tom Brady.

Now, as outragous as that may sound, that might not be out of possibility. ESPN insider Bill Barnwell says although he thinks Brady will be back for his final season, it's not impossible to see a trade happening between the Bucs and the Colts.

But the question would be whether the Colts are willing to put themselves through this again? Wentz didn't have a bad season with the team, in fact he had a great year. He threw for over 3,500 yards and 27 touchdowns despite having a leg injury.

The issue was that the Colts couldn't quite pull it together as a team to get it done and that can't be all on Wentz.

Is it worth trading for Carson Wentz?

Wentz taking over for a legend like Brady would be huge.

The primary reason Wentz was let go by the Eagles was because he couldn't handle the pressure of being their quarterback and the only question would be how would he react to taking over for a legend?

According to Barnwell, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is much impressed by Wentz and compared him to Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger, which is high praise.

Can you the imagine the pressure he would feel if he were to take over for Brady?

It's one thing to take over in Indy, it's another to take over for arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Also, what could the Colts gain by trading him again? The Colts weren't too far away from making the playoffs, and all they really needed was a few more pieces to surround Wentz with to get themselves over the top.

Wentz showed promise this season and it might be almost impossible for them to even think about doing another trade again this soon, but who knows?

The Buccaneers wouldn't be getting a poor quarterback if they decided to trade for him, but are they willing to give up several future draft choices for him?

It will be interesting to see how this plays out during the offseason.

