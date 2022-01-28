NFL Trade Rumors: Insider names Tom Brady replacement which could open the door for Aaron Rodgers trade

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are both on the verge of retirement or moving on to other teams, which begs the question: Who can replace these 2 potential Hall of Famers?

Phil Perry @PhilAPerry Tom Brady on retirement: “Take it day by day and see where we’re at.”



Could argue he was the MVP of the league this season. And he just put together another absurd postseason comeback.



Tom Brady is more likely to retire than Aaron Rodgers at this point and the talk in Tampa is former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will step up if that happens.

Trask is likely to get a shot because he backed up Tom Brady this past year. He was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his time at Florida, he was a second-team All-SEC quarterback.

He also led the Gators to the SEC East title and the SEC Championship game. Trask was also a Heisman finalist. But is he ready to take over for Tom Brady?

That's a tall order for a kid who has yet to start in the NFL. As good as Trask was in college, the NFL is a totally different animal.

Because Trask will probably need a mentor to further prepare him for his future in the NFL, it wouldn't go beyond the realm of possibility for Tampa Bay to look into trading for a veteran. The question is: Are they willing to do this?

So the likely scenario is the Bucs will go out in free agency and find themselves a veteran quarterback. Could that veteran quarterback be Aaron Rodgers?

Would Aaron Rodgers be willing to replace Tom Brady?

Speculation is already out there that Aaron Rodgers may not retire but will move on to another team and not many people think it will be to Tampa.

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired by the Denver Broncos this week as their new head coach. Many felt that the move was to attract Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams to Denver.

So far, Rodgers hasn't said what his plans are and won't until free agency opens in March, but he has not given a hint on a team, if any, he may be interested in going to.

Tampa Bay would be an interesting option for Rodgers, but does he really want to replace Tom Brady?

Rodgers seems like the type of guy who would want to build his own legacy, which is why it's unlikely he'll go to Tampa.

Also, what would be the advantage for Rodgers going to Tampa? The Bucs have a lot of problems going into next season. Besides Brady retiring, tight end Rob Gronkowski is talking about leaving as well.

The Bucs are going to need to look into replacing Antonio Brown, too, as they fight charges of misconduct on their part, as alleged by the former wide receiver.

So, Aaron Rodgers will have to ask himself if it be worth it to him.

