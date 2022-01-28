NFL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Tom Brady could end up with 49ers before retirement

Tom Brady to the 49ers? That's what one NFL insider seems to think may happen if Brady doesn't retire.

Mike Florio, an NFL football analyst for Pro Football Talk and NBC's Sunday Night Football, seems to think that there is a possibility that Tom Brady could go to the 49ers, instead of retiring.

“[Brady’s] first choice two years ago was San Francisco,” he said. “[They passed.] How about a year for Brady, as Trey Lance continues to develop? Lance would get to watch and learn from the best ever for a year. And the 49ers, a final-four team despite having a quarterback who isn’t even in the top 20, could add Brady to a highly-talented roster and a brilliant coaching staff, and finally get their sixth Super Bowl win.”

Tom Brady is from the Bay Area. It could be the perfect ending for the quarterback to end his career with the 49ers, and at this stage, they seem to have more of an upside than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers have a great defense, and he could also be used to mentor rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

But would Tom Brady be willing to do this at this stage of his career? Uproot his family for just one more potential championship ride?

Why Tom Brady won't agree to a trade

Unlike Aaron Rodgers, who doesn't have a family and is much younger than Brady, Tom Brady does have to take those factors into consideration when thinking about a trade anywhere.

Tom Brady addresses media about a timeline for his NFL playing-career.



"I said a long time ago when I suck I'll retire but what I really meant was when I'm not capable of leading the team to victory then someone else will have to do the job."
Tom Brady addresses media about a timeline for his NFL playing-career.

Brady is not even thinking about a trade; he is thinking about retirement. Moving on to yet another team may taint his legacy, like it did Brett Favre's.

Favre, who claimed he was going to retire with the Green Bay Packers, returned to football a few more years, first with the Minnesota Vikings and then later with the New York Jets.

Although Favre would lead the Vikings to the playoffs, he and the Packers organization had a falling out over him leaving and continuing his career elsewhere. Eventually, they made up.

Unlike Favre, Brady doesn't have to ring chase in order to improve his legacy.

He has more Super Bowl rings and more playoff appearances and victories than any quarterback in NFL history. He has nothing to prove to anyone. So at this stage in his life, it wouldn't make sense for him to go to the 49ers.

Brady seems happy and content with his NFL legacy, as he should be.

