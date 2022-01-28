"I don't take pills. I just got a high IQ" - Antonio Brown dismisses CTE claims in latest interview

Antonio Brown may have a lot of things, but one thing he doesn't have, according to him, is CTE.

Many people, including Tom Brady, think Antonio Brown is dealing with some mental health issues, a claim Antonio Brown says isn't true.

Antonio Brown said, in his latest interview, that claims he has CTE are just wrong.

In fact, Brown told CBS This Morning he's not crazy; he is just smart.

“I never had a mental health diagnosis,” he said. “I never had a issue or problem. I don’t take pills. I just got a high IQ.”

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings Embattled NFL star Antonio Brown is speaking out in his first network news interview to @nateburleson , opening up about his mental health and why he walked away in the middle of a game, tomorrow on #CBSMornings Embattled NFL star Antonio Brown is speaking out in his first network news interview to @nateburleson, opening up about his mental health and why he walked away in the middle of a game, tomorrow on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/QKhy3VEGHI

CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a term used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head trauma. CTE is a diagnosis made only at autopsy by studying sections of the brain.

Several former NFL athletes have been diagnosed with CTE, typically after they have died, but there are several athletes who are alive and living with CTE.

One of those is former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, who has been living with the disease for years but has, somehow, managed to control the effects of the disease on his body and slowed the process down.

McMahon is one of the lucky ones because a lot of former NFL players haven't been as lucky.

Antonio Brown is lucky he doesn't have CTE

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At this point, we may not know if Brown has CTE. However, Brown attributing his behavior to being smart seems like a slap in the face to those who have suffered through this disease.

Junior Seau played for the New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers, and it was later discovered by doctors that he suffered from CTE after he committed suicide.

Dave Duerson, who played defense for the Chicago Bears, also committed suicide due to the effects CTE had on his brain. Like Seau, Duerson endured several concussions over the years while playing football.

They both knew they probably had it and couldn't live with it any more, so they ended their lives.

CTE is no joke, and while Antonio Brown doesn't seem to think he has it, something still just doesn't seem right with the All-Pro wide receiver.

His erractic behavior over the years has teammates, fans and the media alike worried about his mental well-being.

The Recount @therecount ESPN's Stephen A. Smith speculates that Antonio Brown's behavior has changed due to CTE, a brain disease found in athletes:



"That hit that he took from Vontaze Burfict in a Wild Card game in 2016 — Antonio Brown, in some people's eyes, has never been the same." ESPN's Stephen A. Smith speculates that Antonio Brown's behavior has changed due to CTE, a brain disease found in athletes:"That hit that he took from Vontaze Burfict in a Wild Card game in 2016 — Antonio Brown, in some people's eyes, has never been the same." https://t.co/iupikWFD4Z

Also Read Article Continues below

Something is just not right with Brown, and it may take him being dismissed from the NFL for good for him to finally seek help because his behavior can be attributed to more than just being highly intelligent.

Edited by Windy Goodloe