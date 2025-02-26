Patrick Mahomes vs Jalen Hurts 40-yard dash time: Which NFL icon comes out on top?

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have squared off in two Super Bowls. Mahomes and the Chiefs were victorious in the first, while Hurts and the Eagles took the W in the second.

Both quarterbacks are phenomenal players with vastly different play styles. Yet, they get the job done in the hardest position to play on the field.

With that in mind, let's revisit both QBs' 40-yard dash times as we figure out which Super Bowl winner comes out tops.

Patrick Mahomes' 40-yard dash time

Patrick Mahomes ran the 40-yard dash in 4.80 seconds. Mahomes also ran the 10-yard split in 1.65 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.08 seconds.

The Texas Tech product also participated in the jumping drills. He had a 30-inch vertical jump and a 9 ft 6-inch broad jump. Mahomes' performance at the combine coupled with a solid collegiate career saw the Kansas City Chiefs select him with the 10th pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

Jalen Hurts' 40-yard dash time

Jalen Hurts ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds. Hurts also ran the 10-yard split in 1.60 seconds and the 20-yard split in 2.65 seconds.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners product also participated in the jumping drills. He had a 35-inch vertical jump and 10 ft 5-inch broad jump. Hurts had a stellar collegiate football career with two powerhouse programs, and his showing at the scouting combine saw the Philadelphia Eagles select him with the 53rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Which NFL star comes out on top?

Jalen Hurts had the faster 40-yard dash at the Combine. Hurts' 4.59-second performance at the 2020 event was significantly quicker than Mahomes' 4.80-second showing at the 2017 scouting showpiece.

That shouldn't come as a surprise as Hurts has always been faster than your average QB. The Philadelphia Eagles shot caller is one of the best dual-threat QBs in football, and he's a virtual lock for a 10-touchdown season.

Mahomes operates differently, as while he's competent on the ground, he prefers dicing up defenses with his elite arm. Furthermore, Mahomes' ability to make off-the-platform throws renders him a nightmare to game plan against.

So, while Jalen Hurts is the faster QB, he still has a way to go before he can surpass Mahomes as arguably the best quarterback in the modern game.

