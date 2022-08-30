Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews shows off daughter Sterling's limited edition Adidas kicks

Patrick Mahomes' partnership with the company Adidas is well-known. Last August, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced that he would have his own signature shoe called the "Mahomes 1 Impact FLX". Now, it seems that the quarterback's signature shoe line has moved on to make a shoe fit for the youngest football fans. Most specficially and only, for his 18 month old daughter Sterling.

While at the NWSL Kansas City Current's soccer game on Sunday afternoon, his wife posted a photo to her Instagram story of Sterling sitting with her adorable Adidas shoes. In the photo, she added the following caption:

"Sterling rocking her 1 of 1 dada shoes."-via Instagram

The '1 of 1' refers to the fact that these shoes that Patrick's daughter is sporting are one-of-a-kind. The white shoes have the iconic Adidas three stripes in a gray-to-black ombre shade along with a black print around the sole of the shoe. It's considered a similar print to the other shoes in the quarterback's signature line.

Whether the Mahomes line will soon feature children's sizes is still yet to be seen. Or, if the quarterback's daughter has a unique set of shoes, made specifically for her.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes comes in at number 8 in NFL Top 100

Each year, shortly before the start of the new NFL season, the NFL Top 100 is, released. The list is voted on by current NFL players and sometimes causes some controversy on where some of the league's top players fall on the list.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came in as the top NFL player entering 2022. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in at a shocking number eight on the list.

One of Mahomes' favorite offensive targets, tight end Travis Kelce, came in at number ten. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't make the top ten, ranking at 13.

The Chiefs quarterback has made the AFC Championship game every year in the four years he has been a starter. He has led the Kansas City Chiefs to two trips to the Super Bowl, winning one and losing the other to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A rebuilt offensive line in 2021, helped the quarterback and the Chiefs get back to the AFC title game, but they were defeated by the young Cincinnati Bengals.

Can the quarterback lead his Kansas City Chiefs to yet another AFC Championship game in 2022?

